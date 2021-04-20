Trending

India's Covid Surge Is Devastating, Needs A Collective Effort To Overcome

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   20 April 2021 9:11 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-04-20T14:43:51+05:30
Writer : Sanya Kakkar | Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image credit: NDTV

"Cases and deaths are continuing to increase at worrying rates," said World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday. More than a year and the pandemic continues to cause havoc despite increased vaccination drive by different governments, and the daily cases are higher than what they were a year back. "Cases and deaths are continuing to increase at worrying rates," said World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday." reported NDTV.

Back To Square One

India's second wave accounts for one-third of all daily cases worldwide. In February, India appeared to have controlled the virus well, with daily count falling below 10000, and in Delhi, it was down to less than 200 a day. Vaccination drive was on with the full force, and the country was moving to the gradual opening of skies and expected resumption of all businesses. Indian health infrastructure has had its limits tested and shortcomings exposed. The acute shortage of oxygen and ICU beds in the last few days is a case in point. The streets of Delhi and Maharastra are quiet, and all non-essential business shut.

Need To Go Back To The Drawing Board

Strategies are needed to be charted for reducing contact among people and thereby containing the spread, a thorough understanding of the new mutations of the virus and the corresponding behavioural changes needs to be advertised and communicated to the commoner needs to be done on a war footing. Partial lowdown, which safeguards the citizen's health and that does not affect the Micro, Small and Medium enterprises, needs to be charted down and implemented. A comprehensive COVID insurance scheme that covers weaker sections of the society needs to be implemented immediately with states and centre sharing costs.

