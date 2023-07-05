India's Jeakson Singh Celebrates With ‘Manipur Flag’ At SAFF Cup Win; Draws Criticism

After a victorious win in Bengaluru, Jeakson Singh, along with Mahesh Singh and Udanta Singh, wearing a multi-colored flag of Manipur during the celebration of India's victory in the SAFF Championship 2023, caused uproar. Jeakson's act, aimed at drawing attention to the ongoing unrest in Manipur, received mixed reactions from fans and the public. After facing criticism, the midfielder clarified his intentions and dedicated the win to all Indians.

Jeakson collect the SAFF championships winners medal with the flag wrapped, and it was on display till he left the field with Mahesh. All three players are an integral part of the Indian national team and played a key role in helping the Blue Tigers lift their second silverware in a little over a fortnight.

As the Indian team collected their winners' medals, Jeakson's jersey caught the attention of many. He proudly wore a flag of Manipur, signifying his message of unity and urging for peace in his home state, reported Hindustan Times.

Speaking to ESPN, Jeakson explained that he wanted to convey a message to both India and Manipur, emphasizing the importance of staying peaceful and avoiding conflicts.

While some fans condemned Jeakson's act, others expressed their support for the midfielder, recognizing the noble cause behind his actions. As the first Indian player to score a goal in the FIFA World Cup, Jeakson swiftly responded to the criticism, assuring that his intentions were not to hurt anyone. He took to social media to explain that he aimed to raise awareness about the issues faced by Manipur and dedicated the victory to all Indians.

India's head coach, Igor Stimac, acknowledged the difficulties faced by the players in maintaining focus amidst the distressing news from their hometowns. The unrest in Manipur, which has resulted in over 120 fatalities, hundreds of injuries, and thousands of displacements, has deeply affected the players.

SAFF Championships 2023

The 2023 SAFF Championship, officially known as the 2023 Bangabandhu SAFF Championship, marked the 14th edition of the biennial international men's football championship of South Asia. Organized by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF), the tournament took place from 21 June to 4 July 2023 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore, India.

India entered the tournament as the defending champions, having won their ninth title in the previous edition. In a thrilling final, they faced Kuwait and emerged victorious once again, successfully defending their title by triumphing in a penalty shootout.

The process for selecting the host nation began during the SAFF Executive Committee meeting on 17 October 2021 in the Maldives. Football Sri Lanka initially expressed their interest in hosting the tournament. However, due to FIFA's suspension of Sri Lanka on 21 January 2023, the country was disqualified from hosting and participating in any football tournaments.

With only Nepal submitting an application for hosting rights by the deadline of 29 January 2023, the SAFF unofficially announced on 30 January 2023 that Nepal was the sole bidder. The official announcement of the host nation was scheduled to be made during the SAFF members' meeting at the 33rd AFC Congress in Manama, Bahrain, on 1 February 2023. However, on 14 February 2023, it was declared that India would serve as the host for the 14th edition of the championship. Subsequently, on 19 March 2023, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced Bangalore as the host city for the SAFF Championship 2023.

Overall, the 2023 SAFF Championship showcased intense competition among South Asian nations, culminating in India's successful defense of their title on home soil. The tournament not only provided thrilling football action but also served as a platform for promoting regional unity and strengthening the sport in South Asia.

