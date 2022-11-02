'When Needed, They Exploited Us': Indian Students In Canada Feel Like 'Discarded Cheap Labor'

The Canadian government, led by Justin Trudeau, has become the target of some international students. The students have accused the government of using them when required as a cheap source of labor and discarding them when no longer needed.

The former students, out of which many are from India and the Philippines, had to leave their jobs when their work permits expired with no guarantee that they would get a permanent residency certificate.

Last year, the Canadian government allowed more than 50,000 international students to stay in the country after graduation to seek employment. Notably, that was when the country started re-opening after the blows of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has permitted extensions to the students to help them fulfil their needs and allow them to gain the experience needed to immigrate permanently. A year and a half later, these students were left without any status to work. Due to this, the students now feel like discarded cheap laborers.

A former student at Seneca College near Toronto and an accountant by profession, Daniel D'Souza, said, "I'm sitting at home and living off of my savings and not knowing how long I'd have to do that. I regret choosing Canada as a country to immigrate to, study, and live in. Canada should appreciate foreign students more, not just use them as cheap labor," reported NDTV.

What Canada Government Has To Say?

However, Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser's department has mentioned that they are considering possible ways to support those who want to settle permanently in Canada. Spokesperson Jeffrey MacDonald added, "The government recognizes the tremendous social, cultural, and economic benefits that foreign students bring."

According to students, they had to leave their jobs when their work permits expired with no guarantee of permanent residency. Some of the students re-submitted the application to get work permits, and even though it was successful, they had to wait for months with no job in hand.

Also Read: 'Mountain Man Of India': Lesser Known Facts About Manjhi Who Carved History With Hammers & Chisels