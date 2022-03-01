All section
Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Indian Restaurant In Kyiv Turns Into Shelter Home, Provides Free Meals

Image Credits: Twitter

Trending
Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Indian Restaurant In Kyiv Turns Into Shelter Home, Provides Free Meals

Others/World,  1 March 2022 6:20 AM GMT

Manish Dave, the owner of the ‘Saathiya’ restaurant, said that the place has become a kind of bomb shelter for people as it is located in the basement of Chokolivs'kyi Boulevard.

An Indian restaurant owner has provided shelter to around 70 people, including Indian students and Ukrainian nationals, in his restaurant in Kyiv since the Russian invasion began last week.

Manish Dave, the owner of the 'Saathiya' restaurant, said that the place had become a kind of bomb shelter for people as it is located in the basement of Chokolivs'kyi Boulevard. As bombs started to explode, people flocked to the eatery with their luggage.

"Many Ukrainian nationals arrived here as well, hoping they will be safe. The restaurant is like a bomb shelter as it is under the basement. We are serving food to everyone," The Times of India quoted Dave as saying.

Go-To Place For Indian Students

But even before the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Saathiya was quite famous among the Indian students for its home-like meals.

"I had been living at my hostel but was not sure how long the civilian areas would be safe from the airstrikes. I would often come here to relish Indian food, but when I got a call from the restaurant owner, I immediately moved here to be safe. For now, it is our home away from home," said Shivam Katoch, an MBBS student studying in Kyiv.

Keeping Up The Food Stock

On the day the attack began, the eatery served chicken biryani to those seeking shelter. But there have been apprehensions about the stock of food left. "We have been keeping stock of the ration left with us. We now have rice and flour to last 4-5 days, but we need to buy vegetables and other stuff. There are restrictions on movement between 10 pm and 7 am," said Dave.

The restaurant, however, stocked up on vegetables, milk and rice when the markets opened once for some time on Friday last week. "There are many pregnant ladies and kids here who need milk," Dave added.

Also Read: How Expulsion From 'SWIFT' Will Hurt Russia's Economic Interests?

