Indian Railways Withdraws 'Saffron Attire' Of Staff From Ramayana Express Amid Seers' Objection

Amid the outburst over the saffron uniform of waiters on board the Ramayan Express, the Indian Railways announced the decision to withdraw the uniform on November 22.

The decision to withdraw the saffron uniform of its serving staff was taken after numerous objections were raised by Hindu seers.

The Railways, in an official release stated: "Dress of service staff is completely changed in the look of professional attire of service staff. Inconvenience caused is regretted".

Outrage Over Dress Code

According to reports, seers from Madhya Pradesh' Ujjain had criticised and stated that the dress code was an insult to the Hindu religion. They also threatened to stop the train in Delhi on December 12 if the Railway Ministry didn't change the attire.

Indian Railways withdraws saffron attire of its serving staff on board the Ramayana Special Trains following objections



"Dress of service staff is completely changed in the look of professional attire of service staff. Inconvenience caused is regretted," says the Railways pic.twitter.com/ANsqHUQQzU — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

"Donning saffron attire with a sadhu-like headgear and wearing malas (necklaces) of rudraksha is an insult to the Hindu religion and its seers. We have written a letter two days back to the Union Railway Minister lodging our protest against waiters serving refreshments and food in the Ramayan Express in saffron," Avdeshpuri, Ujjain Akhada Parishad's ex-general secretary, was quoted as saying by IndiaTV.



Avdeshpuri had further claimed that seers will block the Ramayan Express at Safdarjung railway station if the dress code of the waiters wasn't changed.

The Ramayan Express

The city of Ujjain, where Shree Mahakaleshwar temple of Lord Shiva is situated, is the home of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela that happens every 12 years.

On November 7, India's very first Ramayan circuit train began its 17-day journey from the Safdarjung station. This train makes scheduled stops at 15 different locations associated with the life of Lord Ram.

The train covers a distance of nearly 7,500 km and will be taking the pilgrims to locations such as Nasik, Ayodhya, Janakpur, Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Chitrakoot, Hampi, Rameshwaram, and Prayag.

The Ramayan Express also comes with first-class restaurants, shower cubicles, and a library.

Also Read: Inspiring! Tribal Girls In West Bengal Overcome Financial Hardships To Shine In Rugby