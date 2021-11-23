All section
Caste discrimination
Indian Railways Withdraws Saffron Attire Of Staff From Ramayana Express Amid Seers Objection

Photo Credit: ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Indian Railways Withdraws 'Saffron Attire' Of Staff From Ramayana Express Amid Seers' Objection

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  23 Nov 2021 6:32 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

On November 7, India's very first Ramayan circuit train began its 17-day journey from the Safdarjung station. This train makes scheduled stops at 15 different locations associated with the life of Lord Ram.

Amid the outburst over the saffron uniform of waiters on board the Ramayan Express, the Indian Railways announced the decision to withdraw the uniform on November 22.

The decision to withdraw the saffron uniform of its serving staff was taken after numerous objections were raised by Hindu seers.

The Railways, in an official release stated: "Dress of service staff is completely changed in the look of professional attire of service staff. Inconvenience caused is regretted".

Outrage Over Dress Code

According to reports, seers from Madhya Pradesh' Ujjain had criticised and stated that the dress code was an insult to the Hindu religion. They also threatened to stop the train in Delhi on December 12 if the Railway Ministry didn't change the attire.

"Donning saffron attire with a sadhu-like headgear and wearing malas (necklaces) of rudraksha is an insult to the Hindu religion and its seers. We have written a letter two days back to the Union Railway Minister lodging our protest against waiters serving refreshments and food in the Ramayan Express in saffron," Avdeshpuri, Ujjain Akhada Parishad's ex-general secretary, was quoted as saying by IndiaTV.

Avdeshpuri had further claimed that seers will block the Ramayan Express at Safdarjung railway station if the dress code of the waiters wasn't changed.

The Ramayan Express

The city of Ujjain, where Shree Mahakaleshwar temple of Lord Shiva is situated, is the home of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela that happens every 12 years.

On November 7, India's very first Ramayan circuit train began its 17-day journey from the Safdarjung station. This train makes scheduled stops at 15 different locations associated with the life of Lord Ram.

The train covers a distance of nearly 7,500 km and will be taking the pilgrims to locations such as Nasik, Ayodhya, Janakpur, Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Chitrakoot, Hampi, Rameshwaram, and Prayag.

The Ramayan Express also comes with first-class restaurants, shower cubicles, and a library.

Also Read: Inspiring! Tribal Girls In West Bengal Overcome Financial Hardships To Shine In Rugby

Ujjain 
Indian Railways 

