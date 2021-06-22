Good News! 15 Railway Stations In Kashmir Valley Integrated With Wi-Fi Network

All 15 railway stations in the Kashmir Valley are now integrated with the Wi-Fi Network of Indian railways, a release from the Ministry of Railways said.





The 15 stations that are provided public Wi-Fi under the brand name RailWire are Baramula, Hamre, Pattan, Mazhom, Budgam, Srinagar, Pampore, Kakapora, Avantipura, Panzgam, Bijbehara, Anantnag, Sadura, Qazigund, Banihal. These stations come under four district headquarters- Srinagar, Budgaon, Banihal, and Qazigund.

A total of 30 stations in the valley are now integrated digitally as 15 stations in Jammu were already connected to the service.

One Of The Largest Integrated Wi-fi Network

With the vision to create a digitally inclusive environment at the railway stations all over the country, the Ministry of Railway entrusted RailTel to connect all the stations with public wi-fi. Today, over 6000 stations have wi-fi connections by RailTel, making it one of the largest integrated wi-fi networks in the world.

"Wi-Fi plays a significant role in connecting the people, and is bridging the digital divide between rural and urban India at a rapid pace. Indian Railways, in association with its RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, is playing a key role in bringing high-speed Wi-Fi to every corner of the country, Piyush Goyal, Railway Minister said on the occasion of World Wi-fi day.

"It is a crucial step for Digital India mission and will go a long way in connecting the unconnected." He added.

According to the ministry, the facility to connect digitally can be accessible to anyone who has a smartphone and a functional mobile connection.

