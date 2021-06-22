Trending

Good News! 15 Railway Stations In Kashmir Valley Integrated With Wi-Fi Network

It is being hailed as an important step in promoting digital inclusion at the railway stations across the country and in bridging the digital divide between urban and rural India.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   22 Jun 2021 4:15 AM GMT
Writer : Nishit Navin | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Image Credits: Pixabay, Unsplash

All 15 railway stations in the Kashmir Valley are now integrated with the Wi-Fi Network of Indian railways, a release from the Ministry of Railways said.


The 15 stations that are provided public Wi-Fi under the brand name RailWire are Baramula, Hamre, Pattan, Mazhom, Budgam, Srinagar, Pampore, Kakapora, Avantipura, Panzgam, Bijbehara, Anantnag, Sadura, Qazigund, Banihal. These stations come under four district headquarters- Srinagar, Budgaon, Banihal, and Qazigund.

A total of 30 stations in the valley are now integrated digitally as 15 stations in Jammu were already connected to the service.

One Of The Largest Integrated Wi-fi Network

With the vision to create a digitally inclusive environment at the railway stations all over the country, the Ministry of Railway entrusted RailTel to connect all the stations with public wi-fi. Today, over 6000 stations have wi-fi connections by RailTel, making it one of the largest integrated wi-fi networks in the world.

"Wi-Fi plays a significant role in connecting the people, and is bridging the digital divide between rural and urban India at a rapid pace. Indian Railways, in association with its RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, is playing a key role in bringing high-speed Wi-Fi to every corner of the country, Piyush Goyal, Railway Minister said on the occasion of World Wi-fi day.

"It is a crucial step for Digital India mission and will go a long way in connecting the unconnected." He added.

According to the ministry, the facility to connect digitally can be accessible to anyone who has a smartphone and a functional mobile connection.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

