Lost & Found Joy! Indian Railways Goes Extra Mile To Return Toy To Toddler

The Indian Railways grievance redressal mechanism often comes across complaints from passengers, but were in for a different kind of experience when they received a rather unusual request. A passenger had submitted a request to the officials to help return a lost good of another fellow passenger. Travelling in the Secunderabad–Agartala Express, the passenger had met with a family and was amused by the sight of the toddler playing with its favourite toy truck for hours. However, as the family deboarded at their destination, they left behind the toy truck. Having noticed this, here's what the passenger did next that led to a heartwarming story for the Railways to cherish.

Toy Truck And Tracing A Home

Having shared a compartment with the toddler's family, the passenger was moved by the toddler's love for the toy truck. After realising that the family had left behind the toy in a hurry to deboard, the passenger dialled the 139 and registered a complaint on the 'Rail Madad' app. He requested the officials that the toy be returned to the family as the child seemed to be fond of it. However, the passenger was not sure of the name or address of the family and couldn't rightly direct the railway personnel to the destination they had got off at. Based on the little information in hand, the officials first traced the location of the train and recovered the train from the passenger. They then went on to collect possible contact information of the family.

Every Grievance Matters

Searching for the family's contact details was challenging, but the personnel diligently picked on available information. They got to know that the family's ticket was purchased from a reservation counter in Secunderabad, and a team was then put on the task of identifying the family from the reservation slip. After hours of thorough search, the requisition slip was identified, and contact details were traced. They identified the passengers as Mohit Razaa and Nasreen Begum, hailing from a village in Bengal.

According to The Hindu's report, the railway team then went to the family's home and delivered the toy themselves. Touched by the kind gesture, Mohit Razaa conveyed his gratitude to the personnel and passenger for bringing back the loved possession of their 19-month-old. He also said that even though their child was attached to the toy, he never considered registering a complaint as he was under the impression that nobody would put so much effort into returning a lost and found toy. With this heartwarming incident, the Indian Railways personnel proved that they go the extra mile to resolve a concern that comes across to them.

Also Read: Saviours In Uniforms: 62 Lives Saved By RPF Personnel Within Past Nine Months