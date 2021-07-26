Indian Railways' Oxygen Express Ferries 200 MT Of Life Saving Gas To Bangladesh

Trending

The Indian Railways provided 200 MT of oxygen to its neighbouring country for the first time. Earlier, the government had donated COVID vaccine to Bangladesh under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

Delhi   |   26 July 2021 11:44 AM GMT
Writer : Sanal M Sudevan | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Sanal M Sudevan
credit: Twitter/@railminindia

Carrying 200 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO), the Indian Railways' Oxygen Express departed to Bangladesh on Saturday, July 24. Confirming the departure of the train from India, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted a video.

LMO Filled From Chakradharpur

According to NDTV, the indent of medical oxygen was placed at Tata in Chakradharpur under the South Eastern Railway on July 24 to transport the life-saving gas to Bangladesh's Benapole.

The Indian Railways had started running the Oxygen Express Trains on April 24, 2021, to transport oxygen cylinders amid the rise of coronavirus cases in the country, during the month of April and May. The oxygen cylinders were supplied to those states which faced a severe shortage of oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19. According to the data, over 35,000 metric tonnes of LMO were ferried to 15 states and more than 450 Oxygen Express trains were running, said official sources.

Earlier, the Indian government had donated COVID vaccines to Bangladesh under its Vaccine Maitri initiative.

