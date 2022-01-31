In A First, Indian Origin Girl Elected As New Zealand Youth MP

Gaddam Meghana, a Non-Resident Indian teenager, became the first one of Indian-Telugu origin to get elected as New Zealand's Youth Parliament member representing the Waikato Parliament segment in the country. With her prestigious achievement, the 18-year-old is now one of the youth icons of the country.

Gaddam Ravikumar, Meghana's father, shifted to New Zealand nearly 21 years ago along with his wife and settled in Waikato as a real estate businessman. Meghana was born and brought up in New Zealand and recently completed her 'International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme' (IBDP) from St Peter's, Cambridge. Since her childhood, she has been a clever student and a successful class head.

"I used to participate in various social service initiatives when I was in school and continued doing it as I progressed in my education. Along with my friends, I took up these activities to support orphans and children from refugee camps, who migrated from Iran, Iraq, Syria and Turkey. We used to raise funds for the orphanages. The New Zealand government recognised my exposure to social service and nominated me as a Youth Parliament member from Waikato," Meghana told The New Indian Express.



In the New Zealand parliamentary system, as many as 120 Members of Parliament (MPs) are elected by the people. Each MP will work in association with a nominated Youth Parliament member, who will help the former deal with youth-related issues and their welfare in parliament.



Meghana is one such Youth Parliament member who will work with Waikato's MP Tim van de Molen.

Assuring Shelter For Everyone

"As of now, assuring shelter for every person has become a key issue in the country. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, many people lost their livelihood, and the poor could hardly find any shelter in the country. I will raise this issue in my first parliament session and participate in legislative debates and select committee discussions. The government will make a note of our debates and later act accordingly. I am desperately waiting for the parliament sessions," the teenager said.



Though born and brought up in New Zealand, Meghana hasn't forgotten her roots. She and her parents have been visiting their native place, Tangutur in Andhra Pradesh, every year. She has learned Telugu culture, traditions and customs. Accustomed to her culture, the youngster participates in most cultural and traditional celebrations with utmost love and respect.

"Nothing is impossible for a strong-willed person, if one is determined to do best to achieve their goals in life," the New Zealand Youth Parliamentarian opined.

