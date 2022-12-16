All section
Caste discrimination
Indian Lecturer Who Faced Racial Discrimination Wins Case Against UK University

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Pexels (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Indian Lecturer Who Faced Racial Discrimination Wins Case Against UK University

Others/World,  16 Dec 2022 12:42 PM GMT

The tribunal heard that Dr Kajal Sharma was one of just two senior academics at the University of Portsmouth who were not reappointed to their positions after their contracts expired, while 11 out of 12 white coworkers were.

An Indian lecturer won a case alleging racial discrimination against the University of Portsmouth after an employment tribunal ruled that the selection process was "tainted by race discrimination." She raised a grievance after she was passed over for a position as a "visible" member of the university's ethnic minority staff. The position was instead given to a white candidate in a case of evident racial discrimination.

Bias In Recruitment Decision

Appointed as Associate Head for Organizational Studies and Human Resources Management at the university beginning in January 2016 to a five-year fixed-term secondment, Dr Kajal Sharma had the option to reapply. However, the University of Portsmouth did not reappoint Sharma, and a white candidate was appointed. Sharma filed a grievance with the institution alleging discrimination violating the UK's Equality Act 2010 in November 2020.

Sharma was a visible member of the black and minority ethnic (BAME) employees, according to the Employment Tribunal's decision on November 29, and she has a distinct Indian accent when speaking. The decision states that since Sharma's application for the work she had been performing for five years was denied, 100 per cent of the black and minority ethnic employees who reapplied for their employment had not been hired.

The tribunal heard that Dr Kajal Sharma was one of just two senior academics at the University of Portsmouth who were not reappointed to their positions after their contracts expired, while 11 out of 12 white coworkers were. This makes the recruitment decision 'statistically significant', it added.

Ruling In Sharma's Favour

She told the tribunal that she had a "difficult" relationship with her manager Dr Gary Rees, and complained about how she had been treated on many occasions. In one instance, she claimed that he asked her to do university work right after her father passed away and neglected to provide her with enough assistance when caring for her critically ill son because of her ethnicity and varied background.

Sharma's husband provided proof that when told of urgent travel arrangements to India, her line manager instructed his wife to accomplish several duties. The ruling states that Sharma's account of the incidents was convincing and understandable and is corroborated by the documentation in front of us by her husband's testimony, The Guardian reported.

The University of Portsmouth stated that it acknowledged the 'strength' of the Employment Tribunal's decision and demanded that every member of its community adhere to the university's ideals without fail. According to a university spokesperson, there are no justifications for racial discrimination at the University of Portsmouth. A hearing will be held later to decide on compensation.

X
X