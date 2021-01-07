Indian Tricolor Spotted At US Capitol Protests, Netizens Call It 'Shameful'

Navya Singh
Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.
The Indian tricolour was seen among a sea of American flags as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in anger over his election defeat.
The Metropolitan Police Department said that one woman was shot and three others died due to "medical emergencies''. At least 14 Police officers have also suffered injuries during the violence. The protesters ransacked offices, looted the building, overturned barricades and clashed with police.
Thousands of pro-Trump protesters pushed into the East Front of the Capitol grounds, waving Trump flags, American flags, yelling "Trump won that election".
One video from the scene shows a person waving an Indian flag along with some red and blue ones.
The video sparked interesting reactions on Twitter as netizens questioned what the Indian flag was doing at the protest site. Many called it "shameful" and unwarranted.
World leaders, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, condemned the attack on the US Capitol.
"I am appalled by the reckless behaviour of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement," former US President George W Bush said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed shock at the storming of the US Capitol in Washington.
Calling the protests "unlawful", PM Modi said that the orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue.
Also Read: Four Dead, 52 Arrested, Explosives Seized: All You Need To Know About US Capitol Violence
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.