Indian Tricolor Spotted At US Capitol Protests, Netizens Call It 'Shameful'

The Indian tricolour was seen among a sea of American flags as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in anger over his election defeat.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that one woman was shot and three others died due to "medical emergencies''. At least 14 Police officers have also suffered injuries during the violence. The protesters ransacked offices, looted the building, overturned barricades and clashed with police.

Thousands of pro-Trump protesters pushed into the East Front of the Capitol grounds, waving Trump flags, American flags, yelling "Trump won that election".

#NOW: The White House ellipse. Trump supporters are crowding into Constitution Ave. for a rally where the president is supposed to speak later.



This is the "March to Save America" — one of at least four pro-Trump events planned around today's joint session of Congress. pic.twitter.com/HcrJKCZ6pQ — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) January 6, 2021

One video from the scene shows a person waving an Indian flag along with some red and blue ones.



The video sparked interesting reactions on Twitter as netizens questioned what the Indian flag was doing at the protest site. Many called it "shameful" and unwarranted.

Not the place where we'd like to see our Indian flag 🙂🙂 https://t.co/Abtbth5j8K — S. (@ShitSaniyaSays) January 7, 2021





Why is there an Indian flag there??? This is one fight we definitely don't need to participate in... pic.twitter.com/1dP2KtgHvf — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) January 7, 2021





Whoever is waving this Indian flag should feel ashamed. Don't use our tricolour to participate in such violent & criminal acts in another country. pic.twitter.com/CuBMkq9Siu — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 7, 2021

Dear random Indian dude waving Indian flag at the #CapitolRiots

Every large crowd IS NOT A CRICKET MATCH! — Vir Das (@thevirdas) January 7, 2021

That's an Indian flag supporting a protest aimed at dismantle American democracy. Any idea who these idiots are and why they feel the need to fly the Indian flag? pic.twitter.com/ZwZ7s2ZbR4 — Ram Subramanian (@VORdotcom) January 7, 2021

Is the guy at the bottom left with Indian flag shouting 'ab ki bar, Trump Sarkar'? pic.twitter.com/L6HKrq3G4C — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) January 7, 2021

















Lest you think this was an all-white mob, there are Indian-American supporters of the president who took part — like my source Hemant, a businessman from Iselin, New Jersey. He sounded ecstatic about today's events. pic.twitter.com/kQETsVzBNo — Arun Venugopal (@arunNYC) January 6, 2021





A moron carrying an Indian flag. #dimwits of the world unite. https://t.co/DDZWHR9jVN — Menaka Guruswamy (@MenakaGuruswamy) January 7, 2021





earlier the indian flag was recognised with non-alignment. today it is finding its place among white supremacists, neo-colonisers and fascists from all around the world in full support and protection of america's imperialist world order. pic.twitter.com/cBWtN3XvIO — 🌱🍂 (@dialecticsoupy) January 7, 2021

World leaders, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, condemned the attack on the US Capitol.

"I am appalled by the reckless behaviour of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement," former US President George W Bush said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed shock at the storming of the US Capitol in Washington.

Calling the protests "unlawful", PM Modi said that the orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue.

