Indore: Indian Citizenship Granted To 75 Sindhi Refugees From Pakistan

As many as 75 Sindhi refugees from Pakistan who had fled the country due to ongoing harassment were granted permanent Indian citizenship in Indore as part of the 75th anniversary of India's independence celebrations.

The citizenship certificates were given in the presence of BJP Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, former MLA Jitu Jirati and Collector Manish Singh in Indore.

The refugees expressed their gratitude to the Indian government. A female refugee stated that women in Pakistan do not have the same opportunities for progress and education as women in India. She also noted that they do not have the same respect and independence and that they are unable to enjoy their fundamental human rights.

BJP MP from Indore Shankar Lalwani said that Hindu temples are being assaulted in Pakistan and that the community is being persecuted there, reported Firstpost.

Condition Of Minorities: Denied Fundamental Rights

As per data, every year, at least 1,000 Hindus in Pakistan's Sindh region are forcefully converted into Islam. Minorities in the neighbouring nation face severe persecution; either they must convert forcibly, or they will be denied the basic fundamental rights granted to the majority by the government. By granting refugees Indian citizenship, the Indian government has empowered them, allowing them to exercise basic fundamental rights such as the Right to education and others.

According to the MP, the Indian government is offering every assistance to Pakistani refugees, and more than 600 people have been awarded citizenship in Indore alone this year. Around 3,000 additional citizenship petitions are languishing in Indore, according to Lalwani, who requested the government to look into the matter and handle them as soon as possible.

