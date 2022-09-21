Indian Army Begins Process To Erase British Colonial Past; To Review Unit Names, Uniform

The Indian Army is now ready to review and do away with some colonial practices. The Army Chief General Manoj Pande has taken the initiative to befit Indian heritage and remove the British colonial past in the armed force by changing the names of the regiments and units.

The effort to erase the British colonial past is to bring Indian heritage to the forefront as the country celebrates 75 years of Independence.

What Would All Be Changed?

The Indian Army document reads, "Some of the legacies that require a review are customs and traditions from the colonial and pre-colonial era, army uniforms and accoutrement, regulations, laws, rules, policies, unit establishment, institutes of colonial past," reported Times Now.

The document also mentions that the English names of some units, renaming the name of the building under Army territory, and Auchinleck or Kitchener House will also undergo the review process, and appropriate changes will be made soon.

According to officials, the Army is also expected to review the battle honours, names, Insignia in Unit, and traditions and customs that an Army officer practice day-to-day.

New Naval Ensign

The initiative comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the new naval ensign, doing away with the colonial past. In the new Naval Ensign, it was noted that the Saint George's red cross no longer exists. A Naval Ensign is featured on naval ships to denote nationality.

At the event to unveil the new Naval Ensign, the Prime Minister said, "The Indian Navy has got a new flag from September 2, 2022. Till now, the identity of slavery remained on the flag of the Indian Navy. But from today onwards, inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji, the new Navy flag will fly in the sea and the sky."

According to the Indian Army, citizens' sentiments will be considered while making any final changes, and five vows given by the M on the occasion of Independence Day, which include 'erasing all traces of servitude,' will also be considered.

