All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Indian Air Force To Retire Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthamans MiG-21 Squadron By September End

Image Credit- NDTV, Jagran

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Indian Air Force To Retire Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman's MiG-21 Squadron By September End

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  20 Sep 2022 9:45 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Before his MiG-21 Bison jet was gunned down, Varthaman had mowed down Pakistan's F-16 fighter jet. He was conferred India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal, Vir Chakra, on Independence Day in 2019.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to retire its Srinagar-based Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 squadron 'Sword Arms' that Wing Commander (Wg Cdr) Abhinandan Varthaman was a part of when he had knocked down Pakistan-based F-16 combat aircraft a day after the February 2019 Balakot strike, sourced stated on Monday (September 19).

Sword Arms' is one of its one of the four remaining squadrons of waning MiG-21 fighter jets, and the no. 51 Squadron is set to be phased out by the end of September, "as per the plan". The remaining three squadrons of MiG-21 will be retired by 2025, said the defence sources.

Balakot Strike 2019

Around two weeks after the Pulwama terror attack, in Balakot, on February 26, 2019, IAF fight jets bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist training camp. Pakistan, on February 27, retaliated against the attack by attempting to target Indian military installations.

Then Wg Cdr Varthaman had taken to the skies to successfully oppose an aerial attack launched by rivals and was enthralled in a dogfight with Pakistani jets during aerial combat, reported NDTV.

Before his MiG-21 Bison jet was gunned down, Varthaman had mowed down Pakistan's F-16 fighter jet. He was conferred India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal, Vir Chakra, on Independence Day in 2019.

MiG-21 Fighter Jets

The fighter jets were inducted into IAF over forty years ago, wherein many of these aircraft were lost in crashes.

Though the Soviet-era Russian jets have also been in the headlines in the last several years for multiple air crashes causing the death of pilots, the sources said, "when an IAF aircraft is air-borne, it means it is fully serviceable".

A source said, "Ageing is a factor, but we read reports that even a modern aircraft can crash. A crash can happen due to multiple factors, including weather."

And, the retiring 'Sword Arms', also the Srinagar-based No. 51 squadron, is "happening as per the plan", he stated while also adding that the old fleet was in operation also as new ones were awaited.

Also Read: 42-Year-Old Maharashtra Farmer Dies By Suicide, Leaves Note Urging PM Modi To Ensure MSP

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Abhinandan Varthaman 
MiG-21 
Indian Air Force 

Must Reads

Maharashtra: Since August 15, Locals Sing National Anthem Every Morning In This Maoist-Affected Village
Gujarat: School Set Up For Empowering Girl Child Allegedly Forced Them To Do Domestic Work
Leading Tech For Good! Know How This Foundation Is Empowering Rural Women & Youth Through Technology
Video Of Man Offering Prayer In Vajrasana Position Goes Viral With False Communal Claim
Similar Posts
With 101 Fresh Infections In The Last Week, Delhi Records Sharp Spike In Dengue Cases
Trending

With 101 Fresh Infections In The Last Week, Delhi Records Sharp Spike In Dengue Cases

The Logical Indian Crew
Be Honest With Work: Karnataka High Court Directs BBMP To Fill Up Over 200 Potholes In 10 Days
Trending

'Be Honest With Work': Karnataka High Court Directs BBMP To Fill Up Over 200 Potholes In 10 Days

The Logical Indian Crew
Election Commission Writes To Law Ministry, Seeks Restrictions On Cash Donations To Political Parties
Trending

Election Commission Writes To Law Ministry, Seeks Restrictions On Cash Donations To Political...

The Logical Indian Crew
42-Year-Old Maharashtra Farmer Dies By Suicide, Leaves Note Urging PM Modi To Ensure MSP
Trending

42-Year-Old Maharashtra Farmer Dies By Suicide, Leaves Note Urging PM Modi To Ensure MSP

The Logical Indian Crew
Indians Donated Over Rs 16,000 Crores For Religious Reasons Between 2020-21, Reveals Study
Trending

Indians Donated Over Rs 16,000 Crores For Religious Reasons Between 2020-21, Reveals Study

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X