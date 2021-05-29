India Will Vaccinate All Its Citizens By December 2021: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javedkar on Friday, May 28, stated that India would be completely vaccinated by the end of this year. Addressing a press conference, the minister said that Union Health Ministry has chalked out a plan to procure 216 crore doses of vaccine doses by December 2021.



The statement comes against the backdrop of the opposition criticising Narendra Modi-led government's tackling of the COVID outbreak particularly the shortage of vaccines, reported by The New Indian Express.

"The health ministry has prepared a blueprint to produce 216 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines within December 2021. With this at least 108 crore people can be vaccinated," he said.



"You're creating a liability for the whole planet. Why? Because you are allowing 97 percent of the population to be attacked by the virus as only 3 percent are vaccinated," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioning the ruling government's vaccine strategy.

India reported 1,73,790 new infections and 3,617 deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 2,84,601 patients recovered during the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 2,51,78,011.

