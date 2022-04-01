All section
India Set To Get Effective Vaccine Against Tuberculosis By 2024, Reveals ICMR-NARI Scientist

Image Credit: Unsplash and Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
India,  1 April 2022 8:20 AM GMT

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has already begun conducting Phase 3 double-blind placebo control practices across 18 subsites in the country.

The much-anticipated wait for Indians might come to an end soon as the country is set to get an effective vaccine against tuberculosis (TB) by 2024, which will lessen the burden of its transmission in India.

During an exclusive interview with news agency ANI, Dr Suchit Kamble, Scientist E, National AIDS Research Institute (NARI), Pune, revealed his optimism that the country will most certainly get a vaccine to treat TB.

India To Get Vaccines To Fight TB

"We are hoping that India will definitely get a good vaccine that will be effective and reduce the burden of TB transmission in India," he said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has already begun conducting Phase 3 double-blind placebo control practices across 18 subsites in the country. The body has been conducted at two sites under ICMR-NARI Pune in Maharashtra.

Immuvac & VPM1002- Two Vaccines In Trial

Dr Kamble also added that nearly 1,593 participants are currently randomised at Pune, and their follow-up for 38 months is ongoing. These trials will examine the safety and efficacy of two candidate TB vaccines. The above-mentioned two vaccines that are under study are Immuvac and VPM1002.

"The ICMR is conducting these trials at 18 sites in India spread across six states. In Maharashtra, the trials have been conducted under ICMR-NARI Pune at two sites," he stated.

Furthermore, other states where trials will be performed are Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and others.

Speaking on the topic of trial results, Dr Kamble revealed that the last enrolment at the site will be in 2024. After completing all the follow-ups, the patient data will be compiled. After that, the analysis will begin, and the final results will be released later.

Meanwhile, he also exemplified that the participants of age six-year-old and more have been enrolled for trials.

