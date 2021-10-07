All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
India The Next Textile Hub? Centre Approves Scheme To Set Up 7 Mega Textile Parks

Image Credit: Economic Times

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

India The Next Textile Hub? Centre Approves Scheme To Set Up 7 Mega Textile Parks

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

India,  7 Oct 2021 1:28 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

On October 6, the Centre approved the setting up of seven Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks with a total outlay of ₹4,445 crore in the next five years. Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal said it will help generate lakh direct and 2 lakh indirect employment per park.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

On Wednesday, October 6, the Centre approved the setting up of seven Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks with a total outlay of ₹4,445 crore in the next five years. The parks were announced in the Union Budget for 2021-2022.


Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal said the move will help generate lakh direct and 2 lakh indirect employment per park. He added that 10 states have expressed their interest.

These facilities will be set up at greenfield/brownfield sites located in different willing states. Proposals of state governments having ready availability of contiguous and encumbrance-free land parcels of 1,000 plus acres along with other textiles-related facilities ecosystem are welcome. These facilities will also need to have support infrastructure such as workers' hostels and housing, warehousing, logistics park, medical, training and skill development facilities.

Goyal added that so far the states that have expressed an interest are Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana.

Integrated Textiles Value Chain

These facilities will provide an opportunity to create an integrated textiles value chain right from spinning, weaving, processing/dyeing and printing to garment manufacturing at one location. At present, the entire value chain of textiles is fragmented in different corners of India.

The PM MITRA will be developed by a special purpose vehicle owned by state governments and the Centre in public-private partnership (PPP) mode (49 per cent central government stake and 51 per cent holding by the respective states). Elaborating on how sites for such facilities will be selected he added that there will be will be a contest through a transparent challenge route, based on which State gives the cheapest land, best facilities, adequate electricity and water supplies, which State has an untroubled and stable labour situation. "Keeping all this in mind, and where there is a demand for textile industry, where skilled manpower is available, these seven regions will be identified," he was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

The scheme will have two components-development capital support which will provide 30 per cent of the estimated project cost of ₹ 1,700 crore for each park with a cap of ₹ 500 crore. For brownfield projects, the support will be capped at ₹ 200 crore.

The first movers who establish anchor plants and hire atleast 100 people will also also get an incentive support from the government. These businesses can get upto 10 crore in a year for three years or a total of 30 crore under this formula. This will not be part of the existing PLI scheme.

Also Read: Centre To Apex Court: Unable To Bring SC, ST At Par With Forward Castes In 75 Years

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Textile park 
Piyush Goyal 
Greenfield project 
Brownfield project 
PM Mitra 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X