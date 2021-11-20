All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
No Respite In Sight! India In List Of Countries With Lowest Quit Rates For Smoking, Says Report

Image Credits: Unsplash 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

No Respite In Sight! India In List Of Countries With Lowest Quit Rates For Smoking, Says Report

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

India,  20 Nov 2021 8:29 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

A study called 'Reignite the Fight Against Smoking' states that India amounts to nearly half of the global tobacco consumption, along with China and Indonesia.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India has found itself in the list of countries where there are low quit rates for smoking. In a commission report called 'Reignite The Fight Against Smoking,' the country amounts to almost half of the global tobacco consumption, China and Indonesia. India ranks second with over 2 million smokers between the ages of 16 and 64.

The study published aims to raise awareness about the detrimental impacts of tobacco usage. Even today, over 1.1 billion people consume it in various forms, and 8 million people succumb to its diseases. With its inferences, the report wants to highlight the issues smoking poses and how preventive measures can save lives around us.

Varied Tobacco Usage

The data in the report points to varied usage of tobacco. These levels differ, depending on the socio-economic status, demography, gender, economic status, etc. "Tobacco use is substantially more common in men than women, but, in several countries, use has levelled off, or even risen, among women while declining among men," said the report. In India, the tobacco prevalence levels are higher in men (42%) than in women (12.1%)

Another factor is mental health. It plays an integral role in facilitating smoking habits. Around one-third of people with any mental condition indulge in smoking, compared to smokers without it. The levels have seen a rise in vulnerable groups such as LGBTQIA+, Indigenous groups, etc.

Decline In Cessation Efforts

A rather alarming inference states that the global consumption of cigarettes is the same as it was 30 years ago. Over the years, several kinds of campaigns kicked off to get people to quit smoking. However, the efforts have gone in vain. In many countries, tobacco control policies are not implemented as there is insufficient research. This is a significant issue in many low-income nations. India, China and Indonesia show the lowest quit rates for smoking. "In seven countries (Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Egypt, Malaysia and Russia), the quit rates for men are less than 20%," the report adds. The rates are higher for women in most regions.

While the prohibition on sale exists, it is all about faulty implementation. A lot of these efforts are centred around advertisements to raise awareness. According to The Economic Times, the report cited data from Consumer Voice 2019, stating that around 243 schools had vendors nearby had displays portraying tobacco appealing for the youth.

The Way Forward

With an increase in the number of smokers, this is an issue that needs to be tackled. An alternative to tobacco-using products is being suggested as a plausible solution. Several companies are working towards creating them, but the progress is relatively slow. Along with these, the policies revolving around tobacco usage need to be appropriately implemented to avoid any discrepancy that may do more harm than good.

Also Read: Smoking Can Lead To 80% Risk Of COVID-19 Hospitalisation, Death: Study

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Smoking Kills 
Indians 
Quit Smoking 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X