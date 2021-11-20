No Respite In Sight! India In List Of Countries With Lowest Quit Rates For Smoking, Says Report

India has found itself in the list of countries where there are low quit rates for smoking. In a commission report called 'Reignite The Fight Against Smoking,' the country amounts to almost half of the global tobacco consumption, China and Indonesia. India ranks second with over 2 million smokers between the ages of 16 and 64.

The study published aims to raise awareness about the detrimental impacts of tobacco usage. Even today, over 1.1 billion people consume it in various forms, and 8 million people succumb to its diseases. With its inferences, the report wants to highlight the issues smoking poses and how preventive measures can save lives around us.

Varied Tobacco Usage

The data in the report points to varied usage of tobacco. These levels differ, depending on the socio-economic status, demography, gender, economic status, etc. "Tobacco use is substantially more common in men than women, but, in several countries, use has levelled off, or even risen, among women while declining among men," said the report. In India, the tobacco prevalence levels are higher in men (42%) than in women (12.1%)

Another factor is mental health. It plays an integral role in facilitating smoking habits. Around one-third of people with any mental condition indulge in smoking, compared to smokers without it. The levels have seen a rise in vulnerable groups such as LGBTQIA+, Indigenous groups, etc.

Decline In Cessation Efforts

A rather alarming inference states that the global consumption of cigarettes is the same as it was 30 years ago. Over the years, several kinds of campaigns kicked off to get people to quit smoking. However, the efforts have gone in vain. In many countries, tobacco control policies are not implemented as there is insufficient research. This is a significant issue in many low-income nations. India, China and Indonesia show the lowest quit rates for smoking. "In seven countries (Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Egypt, Malaysia and Russia), the quit rates for men are less than 20%," the report adds. The rates are higher for women in most regions.

While the prohibition on sale exists, it is all about faulty implementation. A lot of these efforts are centred around advertisements to raise awareness. According to The Economic Times, the report cited data from Consumer Voice 2019, stating that around 243 schools had vendors nearby had displays portraying tobacco appealing for the youth.

The Way Forward

With an increase in the number of smokers, this is an issue that needs to be tackled. An alternative to tobacco-using products is being suggested as a plausible solution. Several companies are working towards creating them, but the progress is relatively slow. Along with these, the policies revolving around tobacco usage need to be appropriately implemented to avoid any discrepancy that may do more harm than good.

