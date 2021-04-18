India Records Over 2 Lakh Cases For Fourth Consecutive Day As PM Rallies For Additional Facilities

Until Sunday morning, India had 2,61,500 new cases of COVID infection. Over 2 lakh Covid-19 cases have been recorded in India for the fourth day in a row. In the last 24 hours, 1,341 people have died. New cases are rising at 7.6%, and deaths are increasing at the rate of 10.2%. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have reported their biggest-ever single-day surge with 63,729, 27,360 and 19,486 COVID infections, respectively. Karnataka has also witnessed the highest ever single-day spike with 17,489 new cases as of Saturday. Meanwhile, Kerala has registered 13,835 new positive cases. As of Sunday morning, the cumulative cases in India stands at 1,47,88,109.

Staggering Numbers On COVID Infections

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has screened 26,65,38,416 samples for Covid-19 up to now. As of Saturday, 15,66,394 of these samples were examined. India has so far administered a total of 12.25 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines till Saturday 8 pm. Of this, 1.61 crores are second doses. On Saturday, 11 states and UTs, including Delhi, demanded increased supplies of oxygen cylinders, vaccine doses, and Remdesivir.

PM Rallies For Additional Facilities

In light of the increasing cases Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has called for more temporary hospitals and isolation centres to meet the increasing demand for hospitalisation. "The Prime Minister also directed that additional supply of beds through temporary hospitals and isolation centres should be ensured," reported The Hindu. This is in addition to PM directing to install oxygen plants from PM-CARES fund, among many other initiatives. He has even appealed that the faith for Kumbh Mela should be represented symbolically amidst increasing cases of Covid-19. Over 5000 people had already tested positive after taking the holy bath at Kumbh. Globally, over 13.96 crore people have been infected, and over 3 million people have succumbed to the virus since last year.

