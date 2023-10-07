Nokia Applauds India's Remarkable 5G Infrastructure Growth, Ranks Among Top 3 Nations Worldwide

In a significant development, India has emerged as one of the top three countries globally with the largest 5G installed base, according to Nokia President and CEO Pekka Lundmark. Speaking at the inauguration of Nokia's 6G research lab in Bengaluru, Lundmark praised India's remarkable progress in rolling out 5G technology and highlighted the exceptional speed of this telecom network deployment.

Lundmark stated, "5G roll-out in India is truly remarkable. This has been one of the fastest telecom network roll-outs ever and means India is now among the top three countries in the world that have the largest 5G installed base, with 5G download speeds beating those found in many advanced markets."



This achievement comes at a time when there has been a decline in telecom gear shipments across major geographies, and the Indian 5G roll-out has been pivotal in offsetting this trend for companies like Ericsson and Nokia.



Nokia reported an impressive 333 percent growth in sales in India, reaching approximately Rs 9,500 crore during the June quarter of 2023. Ericsson, on the other hand, reported a 74 percent growth in net sales in the June 2023 quarter in the "South East Asia, Oceania, and India" region, amounting to around Rs 10,700 crore, with India contributing significantly to their business.



Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, two of India's prominent telecom operators, are set to invest about Rs 75,000 crore in the current financial year to strengthen their networks, as per a report by JM Financial. The report suggests that Jio may invest around Rs 42,000 crore, while Bharti Airtel plans to invest approximately Rs 33,000 crore in FY24. However, these investments are expected to taper down after the completion of their 5G network roll-out targets.



Nokia's 6G Lab, inaugurated virtually by Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, represents a pioneering effort to accelerate the development of fundamental technologies and innovative use cases underpinned by 6G technology. The lab will serve as a collaborative platform for industry stakeholders and support the testing of innovative solutions with potential for commercialization.



One noteworthy aspect of Nokia's 6G lab is its focus on 'Network as a Sensor' technology, enabling the network to sense objects, people, and movement without the need for onboard sensors. This technology is seen as a key enabler in the 6G era, bridging the gap between the digital and physical worlds.



Nokia's experts at its Bengaluru center are poised to support India's ambition to make significant contributions to global 6G technology standards. The company is also building research collaborations with premier Indian research institutes such as IISc and IITs to further advance the 6G research initiative in India.



In a recent development, the United Nations body ITU's Study Group accepted India's vision for ubiquitous coverage under 6G technology during its meeting in Geneva, which is expected to reduce the deployment costs of this next-generation technology. India has already secured over 200 patents on 6G technology through industry and academic collaborations with the support of the Department of Telecom.



Nokia's investment in the 6G research lab and India's impressive progress in 5G deployment mark significant steps towards India's digital transformation and leadership in the telecommunications sector. As the world eagerly anticipates the era of 6G technology, India's role in shaping its development and deployment is poised to be pivotal.

Also Read: Mumbai's Beacon Of Change: Project Mumbai Marks 5 Years Of Impact



