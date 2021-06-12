India, Kuwait Ink MoU To Protect Rights Of Indian Domestic Workers

Here is some good news for Indian workers in Kuwait. Streamlining their recruitment and providing the necessary protection with the protection of law, India and Kuwait have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that brings domestic workers from India under the ambit of a legal framework, reported The Hindu.

There are over 10 lakh Indians residing in the Gulf nation. The MoU was signed by Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George and Deputy Minister for Foreign Minister Affairs Majdi Ahmad Al-Dhafiri on Thursday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was at Kuwait city for his first bilateral visit, was also present during the event, according to the press release by the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. According to the MoU, an employment contract will be introduced and it will ensure the rights and obligations of employer and employee.

A mechanism will be set up in order to provide 24-hour assistance to the workers in Kuwait. A joint committee will be established to follow up the implementation of the MoU and for periodic review and assessment.

Productive discussions with FM @anmas71 of Kuwait. Aimed at taking forward our traditional friendship. Appreciate the presence of Commerce Minister Dr. Abdullah Issa Al-Salman in the talks. pic.twitter.com/nFTf8GMhON — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 10, 2021

Jaishankar's visit comes at the invitation of his Kuwaiti counterpart and is part of the enhanced high-level political exchanges in the context of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait, reported The Hindu.



Jaishanker also gave a letter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Minister Al-Dhafiri thanking the Kuwait government for timely help by supplying oxygen cylinder and other medical equipment to fight COVID-19 in India.

Both sides also discussed food security, issues related to the Indian workforce in Kuwait, cybersecurity, cooperation in the energy sector, reported News18.

