Indian Military Fourth Strongest In World: Study

India has the world's fourth strongest military force in the world while China stands at number one, according to a study released by the defence website Military Direct on March 21.

"The USA, despite their enormous military budgets, comes in 2nd place with 74 points, followed by Russia with 69, India at 61 and then France with 58. The UK just about makes the Top 10, coming in 9th place with a score of 43," the study revealed.

The study said "ultimate military strength index" was calculated after taking into consideration various factors including budgets, number of inactive and active military personnel, total air, sea, land and nuclear resources, average salaries, and weight of equipment.

"Based on these scores, which account for budgets, men, and things like air and navy capacity, it does suggest that China would come out as top dog in a hypothetical super conflict," the study states.

The study also revealed that the world's biggest military spender with a budget of USD 732 billion per year is the USA, followed by China with USD 261 billion. India spends USD 71 billion per year on its military, the study revealed.

"China would win by sea, the USA by air and Russia by land" in this hypothetical conflict, it said, adding that China wins in a sea war with 406 ships vs Russia with 278 and the USA or India with 202.

"USA wins in an aerial war with 14,141 total airships vs Russia with 4,682 and China with 3,587. The Russian Federation wins in a land war with 54,866 vehicles vs USA with 50,326 and China with 41,641," the report said.

