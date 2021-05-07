China Expresses Concern On India's Decision To Exclude Chinese Tech For 5G Trials, US Lauds Move

Eminent US lawmakers commended India's decision to not permit Chinese telecom companies to conduct 5G trials in the country.

On Tuesday, May 4, the Department of Telecom in India approved the applications of telecom companies Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and MTNL and other network providers such as state-run C-DOT, Sweden's Ericsson, Finland's Nokia, and South Korea's Samsung to conduct trials across the country for six months.

"India's decision to exclude Huawei and ZTE from its 5G trials is good news for the people of India and the world," said House Foreign Affairs Committee Lead Republican and China Task Force Chairman Michael McCaul, reported The Times of India.



"People's Republic of China law requires any Chinese company - including Huawei and ZTE - to work for the Chinese Communist Party if asked," he added.

The publication reported that the US is also asking its 'friends and allies' to not opt for a technology that is handled by the Chinese government.

Expressing concern over the developments, China suggested that India should 'do more to enhance the mutual trust' between the two sides.

"Relevant Chinese companies have been operating in India for years, providing mass job opportunities and making contribution to India's infrastructure construction in telecommunications," said Chinese Embassy Spokesperson Wang Xiaojian, reported Hindustan Times.

He further added that excluding the firms from the trials would not just harm their legitimate rights and interest but also dampen the improvement of the Indian business environment.

"The Chinese side hopes that India could do more to enhance mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries, and provide an open, fair, just, and non-discriminatory investment and business environment for market entities from all countries, including China, to operate and invest in India."

The decision comes against the backdrop of a year-long military standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

