Trending

Accept Covaxin And Covishield Or Face Compulsory Quarantine: India To EU

India has requested the members of the 27-nation grouping to individually consider allowing Indians who have taken Covishield and Covaxin vaccines to travel to Europe, sources said.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   1 July 2021 1:00 PM GMT
Writer : Prattusa Mallik | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Prattusa Mallik
Accept Covaxin And Covishield Or Face Compulsory Quarantine: India To EU

Image Credit: Twitter/ The Times of India

India has requested the European Union (EU) member nations individually to permit Indians who have taken Covishield to travel to Europe. According to sources, India has asked for the nations to accept the vaccination certificates issued through the CoWIN portal. The request came after the EU relaxed travel restrictions under its 'Green Passport' programme. Reportedly, India will also issue a reciprocal policy recognising the EU digital COVID certificate. The European Union's reluctance in accepting Indian-made vaccines for its 'vaccination passport' has triggered a face-off with New Delhi

As soon as the Indian health authorities receive notification of Covaxin and Covishield being included in the EU Digital Covid Certificate, they would also exempt the people from those European nations carrying the EU Digital Covid Certificate from the compulsory quarantine.

The source said, "We have also conveyed to EU member states that India will institute a reciprocal policy for recognition of the EU Digital Covid Certificate," according to India TV.

Digital COVID Certificate

EU's Digital Covid certificate framework came into effect on Thursday, July 1. The purpose of this framework is to ease free travel during the pandemic. Under this, people who have taken any of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorised vaccines will be excepted from travel restrictions within the union. The certificate will prove that the person carrying it has been vaccinated, and it will be compulsory to travel to any of the 27 countries under the EU.

However, an EU official said that the member nations individually would have the power to accept vaccines authorised by WHO (Covishield) or authorised at the national level.

Apprehensions About Non-inclusion

There have been apprehensions in the country that people vaccinated with Covaxin or Covishield would probably be ineligible for travel to the EU member nations following the 'Green Pass' programme.

In a meeting with the High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell Fontelles on Tuesday, June 29 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the inclusion of Covishield in the EU Digital Covid Certificate scheme. The meeting happened on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Italy.

Also Read: EU Excludes Covishield From Green Pass Eligibility List; India Takes Up Issue At Brussels

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Prattusa Mallik

Prattusa Mallik

Remote Intern

A student of Journalism and Audio-Visual Communication, interested in words and silences alike, I aim to bring the narratives of the periphery to the centre, one story at a time. When not working, I'm usually caught reading, thinking, writing, watching Friends, or stargazing.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Prattusa Mallik

Prattusa Mallik

Remote Intern

A student of Journalism and Audio-Visual Communication, interested in words and silences alike, I aim to bring the narratives of the periphery to the centre, one story at a time. When not working, I'm usually caught reading, thinking, writing, watching Friends, or stargazing.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian