India Records 16,375 Fresh COVID Infections, 201 Deaths In 24 Hours: All You Need To Know

India recorded 16,375 fresh Coronavirus cases and 201 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to data released by Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday, January 5. Nearly 29,000 people also recovered from the deadly virus during the same period.
- There are 231,036 active COVID cases and at least 9,975,958 people have recovered from the virus so far.
As many as 201 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 1,49,850, the health ministry's data showed.
- The country's coronavirus tally has touched 1.03 crore.
- Kerala reported its first six cases of the UK coronavirus strain. More cases were detected in other states - eight in Maharashtra, five in Uttar Pradesh, three in Karnataka - taking its overall cases in India to 38.
- The total number of samples tested up to 4th January is 17,65,31,997 including 8,96,236 samples tested on Monday, January 4.
- The case fatality rate reached 1.69 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is at 7.03 per cent.
- In Tamil Nadu's Chennai, a luxury hotel has become a COVID cluster as 20 of its resident staff members tested positive for the virus. On Sunday, at least 85 employees of the ITC Grand Chola, their family and neighbours tested positive for COVID.
- Maharashtra, Kerala and Chhattisgarh emerged as the worst-hit states with almost 4,800, 3,000 and 1,100 fresh infections.
- Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech Chairperson Krishna Ella on Monday, January 4, said that Covaxin is safe and the firm has conducted 200% honest clinical trials.
- India has imposed strict screening, testing and quarantine measures for all international travellers, especially those returning from the United Kingdom.
