Trending

India Records 16,375 Fresh COVID Infections, 201 Deaths In 24 Hours: All You Need To Know

As many as 201 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 1,49,850, the health ministry’s data showed.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   5 Jan 2021 5:21 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
India Records 16,375 Fresh COVID Infections, 201 Deaths In 24 Hours: All You Need To Know

Image Credit: ANI

India recorded 16,375 fresh Coronavirus cases and 201 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to data released by Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday, January 5. Nearly 29,000 people also recovered from the deadly virus during the same period.

  1. There are 231,036 active COVID cases and at least 9,975,958 people have recovered from the virus so far.

  2. As many as 201 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 1,49,850, the health ministry's data showed.

  3. The country's coronavirus tally has touched 1.03 crore.
  4. Kerala reported its first six cases of the UK coronavirus strain. More cases were detected in other states - eight in Maharashtra, five in Uttar Pradesh, three in Karnataka - taking its overall cases in India to 38.
  5. The total number of samples tested up to 4th January is 17,65,31,997 including 8,96,236 samples tested on Monday, January 4.
  6. The case fatality rate reached 1.69 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is at 7.03 per cent.
  7. In Tamil Nadu's Chennai, a luxury hotel has become a COVID cluster as 20 of its resident staff members tested positive for the virus. On Sunday, at least 85 employees of the ITC Grand Chola, their family and neighbours tested positive for COVID.
  8. Maharashtra, Kerala and Chhattisgarh emerged as the worst-hit states with almost 4,800, 3,000 and 1,100 fresh infections.
  9. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech Chairperson Krishna Ella on Monday, January 4, said that Covaxin is safe and the firm has conducted 200% honest clinical trials.
  10. India has imposed strict screening, testing and quarantine measures for all international travellers, especially those returning from the United Kingdom.

Also Read: 'Carried 200% Honest Clinical Trials, Don't Accuse Us Of Inexperience', Bharat Biotech Chief Amid Criticism

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and the environment.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian