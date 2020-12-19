Trending

With Over 25,000 Fresh Infections, India's Coronavirus Cases Cross 1 Crore-Mark :10 Points

The country has seen "a steep rise" in recoveries, from 50,000 in May to over 95 lakh in December.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   19 Dec 2020
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
India has become the second country after the United States to cross 1 crore coronavirus cases with the addition of 25,153 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

  1. Over 95.5 lakh patients have recovered from the deadly virus and over 1.45 lakh patients have succumbed to the disease in the country so far.
  2. The country has seen "a steep rise" in recoveries, from 50,000 in May to over 95 lakh in December, the government said this morning.
  3. "Recoveries are more than 30 times the active cases (currently only 3.14% of total cases)," the centre said.
  4. Earlier this week, 22,065 new cases were reported in a day, which was the lowest single-day figure in five months.
  5. ICMR has said a total of 16,00,90,514 samples have been tested upto December 18 and 11,71,868 samples were tested on December 18 itself.
  6. Currently six coronavirus vaccines are undergoing clinical trials in India and are in different stages of development. Meanwhile, three vaccines have sought emergency use authorisation (EUA) in India.
  7. The fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent this morning, while the positivity rate stood at 2.14 per cent.
  8. With 18.88 lakh cases, Maharashtra has logged the highest number of cases in the country followed by Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Delhi.
  9. The government has said that COVID vaccines will be voluntary while underlining that the vaccine introduced in India will be as effective as any vaccine developed by other countries.
  10. India has enough capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines for its needs and also export it to other countries that need its help, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

