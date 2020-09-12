India's Coronavirus Cases Surpass 46 Lakh With Record Single-Day Jump Of 97,570 Cases: 10 Points

India's coronavirus tally jumped to 46,59,984 as it recorded the biggest single-day spike with 97,570 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.
- Over 36 lakh patients have recovered so far, pushing the recovery rate to 77.77 per cent.
- The number of active cases are about 9.58 lakh, which constitute 20.56 per cent of the total cases in the country.
- India reported a record 81,533 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.
- 1,201 Covid-linked death have been registered since yesterday, taking the number of total deaths to 77,472. The fatality rate in India was recorded at 1.6 per cent.
- The country's drug controller DCGI has told the Serum Institute of India to halt new recruitment for Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials of the Oxford University's Covishield vaccine.
- In a tweet this morning, the Health Ministry said the gap between the percentage of recovered cases and the percentage of active cases is progressively growing wide.
- Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country, surpassed 10 lakh cases on Friday with a record spike of 24,886 new cases.
- This is the third consecutive day that India has reported a record number of cases.
- A total of 10,91,251 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested to 5,51,89,226.
- The positivity rate stood at 8.94 per cent this morning, as compared to yesterday's 8.2 per cent.
Over 2.8 crore people have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and nearly 9.14 lakh have succumbed to the deadly virus across the world.
