India's Coronavirus Cases Surpass 46 Lakh With Record Single-Day Jump Of 97,570 Cases: 10 Points

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country, surpassed 10 lakh cases on Friday with a record spike of 24,886 new cases.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   12 Sep 2020 5:59 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-09-12T12:56:40+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Image Credit: NDTV

India's coronavirus tally jumped to 46,59,984 as it recorded the biggest single-day spike with 97,570 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

  1. Over 36 lakh patients have recovered so far, pushing the recovery rate to 77.77 per cent.
  2. The number of active cases are about 9.58 lakh, which constitute 20.56 per cent of the total cases in the country.
  3. India reported a record 81,533 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.
  4. 1,201 Covid-linked death have been registered since yesterday, taking the number of total deaths to 77,472. The fatality rate in India was recorded at 1.6 per cent.
  5. The country's drug controller DCGI has told the Serum Institute of India to halt new recruitment for Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials of the Oxford University's Covishield vaccine.
  6. In a tweet this morning, the Health Ministry said the gap between the percentage of recovered cases and the percentage of active cases is progressively growing wide.
  7. Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country, surpassed 10 lakh cases on Friday with a record spike of 24,886 new cases.
  8. This is the third consecutive day that India has reported a record number of cases.
  9. A total of 10,91,251 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested to 5,51,89,226.
  10. The positivity rate stood at 8.94 per cent this morning, as compared to yesterday's 8.2 per cent.

Over 2.8 crore people have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and nearly 9.14 lakh have succumbed to the deadly virus across the world.

