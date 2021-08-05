Reaching New Heights! India Builds World's Highest Motorable Road In Ladakh

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) of India has constructed the world's highest motorable road at 19,300 feet at Umlingla Pass in Eastern Ladakh, the government said in its press release on Wednesday.



The BRO has built the 52-km long tarmac road through Umlingla Pass, surpassing the previous record of a road in Bolivia connecting to its volcano Uturuncu at 18,953 feet.

Higher Than Mount Everest Base Camps

The road has been constructed at an altitude higher than the Mount Everest base camps. The south base camp in Nepal is 17,598 feet high, while the north base camp in Tibet is 16,900 feet. Also, it is much above the altitude of Siachen Glacier, which is at 17,700 feet. The Khardung La Pass in Leh is at a height of 17,582 feet.



"..And we reached the last milestone over the Mighty Umling La Pass by constructing the World's Highest motorable road," BRO posted on its official Twitter handle along with the picture.

𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗼 𝗯𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗜 𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗲𝗽



Boon To The Tourism Industry



According to the ministry's statement, the road now connects the essential towns in the Chumar sector of Eastern Ladakh. It will prove an asset to the regional people as it provides an alternate direct passage connecting Chisumle and Demchok villages from Leh. In addition, it will boost the socio-economic condition and promote tourism in Ladakh.



"Infrastructure development in such severe and tough terrain is extremely demanding. During the winter season, the temperature falls below -40 degrees, and the oxygen level at this elevation is almost 50 per cent less than at normal places. The BRO has achieved the feat due to the courage and resilience of its team who work in unreliable terrain and extreme weather conditions," the press release stated.

