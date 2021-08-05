Trending

Reaching New Heights! India Builds World's Highest Motorable Road In Ladakh

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has built the 52-km long road at 19,300 feet. The road's elevation from sea level has surpassed the altitude of two Mount Everest base camps.

The Logical Indian Crew
Ladakh   |   5 Aug 2021 10:33 AM GMT
Writer : Tashafi Nazir | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Reaching New Heights! India Builds Worlds Highest Motorable Road In Ladakh

Image Credits: pib.gov.in

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) of India has constructed the world's highest motorable road at 19,300 feet at Umlingla Pass in Eastern Ladakh, the government said in its press release on Wednesday.

The BRO has built the 52-km long tarmac road through Umlingla Pass, surpassing the previous record of a road in Bolivia connecting to its volcano Uturuncu at 18,953 feet.

Higher Than Mount Everest Base Camps

The road has been constructed at an altitude higher than the Mount Everest base camps. The south base camp in Nepal is 17,598 feet high, while the north base camp in Tibet is 16,900 feet. Also, it is much above the altitude of Siachen Glacier, which is at 17,700 feet. The Khardung La Pass in Leh is at a height of 17,582 feet.

"..And we reached the last milestone over the Mighty Umling La Pass by constructing the World's Highest motorable road," BRO posted on its official Twitter handle along with the picture.

Boon To The Tourism Industry

According to the ministry's statement, the road now connects the essential towns in the Chumar sector of Eastern Ladakh. It will prove an asset to the regional people as it provides an alternate direct passage connecting Chisumle and Demchok villages from Leh. In addition, it will boost the socio-economic condition and promote tourism in Ladakh.

"Infrastructure development in such severe and tough terrain is extremely demanding. During the winter season, the temperature falls below -40 degrees, and the oxygen level at this elevation is almost 50 per cent less than at normal places. The BRO has achieved the feat due to the courage and resilience of its team who work in unreliable terrain and extreme weather conditions," the press release stated.

Also Read: Rs 5 Lakh Free Health Insurance For Kids Orphaned Due To COVID-19: Govt


Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian