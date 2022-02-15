All section
Amid Rising Tensions In Ukraine, India Asks Its Citizens To Leave Country For Now

Image Credits: Wikipedia, The Indian Express

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Amid Rising Tensions In Ukraine, India Asks Its Citizens To Leave Country For Now

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Others/World,  15 Feb 2022 9:43 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

The move comes amidst growing concerns that Russian forces might invade Kyiv. Though the country denies it has any plans to invade Ukraine, there has been a dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian troops at the country's border.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday, February 15, advised its citizens, especially students, to leave the country temporarily amid 'uncertainties' and asked them to avoid non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

An official release from the Embassy of India in Kyiv read, "Indian nationals, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine."

It also stated that the Indian nationals should keep the Embassy updated about the status of their presence in the country in case of any help when needed. As per the statement, the Embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to the Indian citizens in Ukraine, The Indian Express reported.

Concerns Of Russian Invasion

The move comes amidst growing concerns that Russian forces might invade Kyiv. Though the country denies it has any plans to invade Ukraine, there has been a dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian troops at the country's border.

Earlier, the United States announced that it will shut its embassy in Ukraine, and shift the staff members to a city near the Polish border. It also issued many warnings to American citizens in Ukraine, asking them to leave the country immediately and register with the embassy if there is any intent to stay.

The US said that a small number of staffers from Kyiv would relocate to Lviv, where they will provide limited consular services to American citizens and keep communications open with the Ukrainian government.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia could invade Ukraine during the Beijing Winter Olympics.

"We are in a window when an invasion could start at any time and, to be clear, that includes during the Olympics," Blinken said.

The Winter Olympic Games are scheduled to end on February 20.

Writer : Tashafi Nazir
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
X