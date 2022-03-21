A report published by a Bengaluru-based research team states that India's expenditure on agricultural practices has dropped considerably in the past decades. It was conducted by the Foundation for Agrarian Studies and was presented during an online panel on March 19. The team consisted of professors and research scholars hailing from renowned institutes around India and was supported by a political lobby group called the Rosa Luxembourg Foundation.

Professor R Ramakumar led the research team from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). It was assisted by research scholars, namely, Raya Das from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Abhinav Surya from the university's Centre for Development Studies. Its report tallied the data spanning several years to comparatively infer the drop in public expenditure by the Union Government in India.

Expenditure Decline In Crop Cultivation

The inferences in the report were made by analyzing the Union and State budgets from 2011-12 to 2018-19. As reported by The Indian Express, the research states that the Centre's share in the total agricultural expenditure dropped considerably, whereas the state's share in the same saw an increase. Further, it was mentioned that, "There was a sharp decline in government expenditure on crop cultivation and food production, accompanied by increased government spending towards agricultural financial institutions."

Also, the report points out the gradual withdrawal of the Central Government from such initiatives. While there has been an increase in agricultural productivity with the help of new-age technology and marketing methods, the authorities are slowly refraining from spending elaborately on sustainable agriculture methods, which might lead to their downfall. The country's public expenditure to GDP ratio is staggeringly low, compared to nations like the United States, Italy as it is on 15%.

Professor Ramakumar explains, "This is also a reflection of the low expenditure in agriculture and education, health, etc. For example, India spends just 1.5% of its GDP on health and a similarly low number on education. However, other developed countries spend close to 10%" Further; he added that the Centre had transferred the entire expenditure burden on the states, which goes against the Constitution.

Unfulfilled Promises Of Govt

When Narendra Modi and his BJP government came into power in 2014, it wanted to address the grievances of the agricultural sector. However, the recent agitation against the Farm Laws raised concerns about such promises remaining unfulfilled. Therefore, the Centre withdrawing from public expenditure in agriculture can do more harm than good.

The joint secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha, Vijoo Krishnan, told the news publication about the alarming development. He said, "The decline in agricultural expenditure will result in the impoverishment of small and marginal farmers. As the government withdrew from public spending in agriculture, farmers are increasingly driven into debt or suicide."

In the marginalized agricultural community, women farmers are the most vulnerable. Despite bridging the gender gap, women will remain underpaid and undercounted for all intents and purposes. With no access to productive forces in agriculture, they are deprived of the necessities further as the government continues to put all the expenditure responsibility solely on the state governments.

