Income Tax Department Raids 15 Locations Of Zee Entertainment

The raids are based on alleged tax evasion data submitted by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence to the Income Tax department.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   4 Jan 2021 2:43 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Abhishek M
Credits: IndiaTVnews

The Income Tax (I-T) Department is conducting a search at 15 locations of Zee Entertainment. The searches are based on alleged tax evasion data submitted by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence to the Income Tax department.

Each team of six members of the income tax department reached the Zee Entertainment offices at 11.00 am on Monday, January 4.

The officials visited the officers of the company with certain queries regarding the tax evasion data.

Zee spokesperson told the media that the company was complying with the department and providing all the required information, reported The Indian Express.

According to the report, the team is searching for Zee offices across Mumbai and Delhi.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

contributor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

