Income Tax Department Raids 15 Locations Of Zee Entertainment

The Income Tax (I-T) Department is conducting a search at 15 locations of Zee Entertainment. The searches are based on alleged tax evasion data submitted by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence to the Income Tax department.

Each team of six members of the income tax department reached the Zee Entertainment offices at 11.00 am on Monday, January 4.

The officials visited the officers of the company with certain queries regarding the tax evasion data.

Zee spokesperson told the media that the company was complying with the department and providing all the required information, reported The Indian Express.

According to the report, the team is searching for Zee offices across Mumbai and Delhi.

