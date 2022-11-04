Imran Khan Blames Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif For Assassination Attempt, Calls For Nationwide Protest

While several political opponents and international leaders have registered condemnation against the attempted assassination of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and his convoy, Khan has blamed three men for the attack.

Asad Umar and Mian Aslam Iqbal, senior leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) political party that Khan is a chairman of, have stated that the former PM believes the attack was carried out by PM Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal (Naseer).

Call For Nationwide Protest

Following the incident that took place in Wazirabad on Thursday, the PTI has called for nationwide protests after the Friday prayers. Moreover, schools in Islamabad have been closed too until the political tension cools down, BBC reported.

A cricketer-turned-politician, Khan had led the country as the 22nd Prime Minister from 17 August 2018 to 10 April 2022, when he was ousted from office by a vote of no confidence. At the time of the assassination attempt, he was conducting one of the "long marches" of protests calling for early elections so that he could make a comeback.

While he was shot in the leg, the attack killed one and injured ten others. Khan, 70, is currently recovering at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, Omar Ayub Khan, Additional General Secretary, PTI, said in an official statement.

Political Leaders Condemn Attack

As several Pakistan news outlets have reported about Khan blaming the opposition for the attack, leaders from the opposition have been quick to condemn the criminal act. President Arif Alvi has called the attack a "heinous" assassination attempt, whereas current Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an immediate investigation, seeking a report from Sanaullah. Sharif has also asked Sanaullah to get a report from the Punjab Chief Secretary and IGP of Punjab.

Parvez Elahi, Chief Minister of the Punjab Province, where the attack took place, said, "Those behind the incident will be brought to justice soon."

On the international level, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said, "Violence has no place in politics, and we call on all parties to refrain from violence, harassment and intimidation."

Suspect Says He Conspired Assassination Alone

The primary suspect that the Pakistan Police have arrested has recorded his statement that he wanted to kill the PTI chairman Imran Khan because he was "misleading the public," NDTV reported.

He said, "I tried my best to kill him. I only wanted to kill him and no one else." Regarding the planning he made for attacking the former PM, the suspect said, "I decided this (the attack) suddenly. I conspired against Imran the day he kicked off his long march from Lahore. I have conspired this alone and no one else was involved in this."

