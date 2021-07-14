IIT-Madras Students' Body Accuses Institution Of Violating SC/ST Admission Reservation Rules

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) students' organisation in Chennai wrote to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) about the violation of reservation norms and the non-presence of a system for students from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities on the same day when the members of NCSC, including the vice-chairperson of the commission, visited the institute campus.

Reservations Not Followed

ChintaBAR, an independent organisation which was set up in 2014, said that though reservations are applicable to the academic courses, it is not followed in many programmes, including at the postgraduate and doctoral courses.

The students submitted the data which was collected through RTIs and other media reports, according to The News Minute. According to data, the reservation for OBC is 27 per cent, 7.5 per cent for ST, and 15 per cent SC communities.

"There has been repeated violation of SC admission quota in MTech, MBA, MSc and PhD programmes in the past 10 years. Moreover, ST quota was found unfilled in almost all the programmes. No ST admissions were recorded in MBA and MS programmes for many years. Violation of Other Backward Class (OBC) reservations was also observed, in fewer numbers," read the petition.

It also said that the reservation quota is non-existent in the institute's research programmes of PhD and MSc courses. Moreover, the composition of teaching faculty is also very less—members from the SC communities consist of 2.7 per cent of the total strength, 0.5 per cent from the ST community, and 10.4 per cent belong to OBC.

The letter also alleged that the SC/ST scholars are underrepresented and of the 2,476 MSc admissions in the past 10 years, only 69 SC and six ST research scholars were admitted.

Similarly, as many as 271 SC and 35 ST research scholars, out of the 4,281 PhD total admissions, got the ticket. This points out that the marginalised groups are not part of the research activities, the students said.

