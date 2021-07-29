IIT Kanpur Sets Up Centre For Energy Policy And Climate Solutions, Plans To Offer Programme For Working Professionals

In order to assist policymakers to come up with practical solutions to the problems of climate change, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) has established the 'Chandrakanta Kesavan centre for energy policy and climate solutions'. The main objective for setting up this centre is to spearhead the development of technology and policy solutions and help India as well as the world combat climate change.



To establish this centre, an agreement was signed between IIT Kanpur and Sudhakar Kesavan, an alumnus from the batch of 1976. The centre is named after his mother, Dr Chandrakanta Kesavan, who was a role model for Indian women in science. She completed her PhD in Acoustical Physics from Allahabad University in 1942.

Autonomous Organisation

The centre will function as an autonomous organisation within IIT Kanpur. It will also work closely with the department of sustainable energy engineering. Apart from this, the centre will also focus on policy, communications, education and outreach efforts focused on implementing technology and science-based solutions in the country at large, outside the purview of the academic world. The centre will even serve as a platform that brings eminent academics, technologists, researchers and policymakers from all over the world together to discuss and address climate change issues.

"The Chandrakanta Kesavan centre for energy policy and climate solutions will add a fresh dimension in policy, communications, education and outreach efforts so that technology and science-based solutions can be effectively implemented in society. I believe that the centre will be the preferred space for those seeking solutions and advice on matters related to energy technology, adoption strategies as well as policy and climate issues pertaining to decarbonization," Kesavan said as reported by The Indian Express.

The centre is also planning to offer a master's programme with a specialisation in 'energy technology and policy', e-Masters in 'energy technology, economics and policy' for working professionals. At the same time, it will also communicate and engage with governments, businesses, and NGOs.

