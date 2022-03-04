All section
IIT Kanpur Develops AI-Powered Search Engine Which Aims To Empower Police In Reducing Crimes

India,  4 March 2022 6:02 AM GMT

The search engine will be a platform where data of all vital agencies and institutions be linked. Like any other search engine, the investigators will be able to access detailed data with the click of a button which will help in the investigation.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur's Artificial Intelligence and Innovation-Driven Entrepreneurship (AIIDE) - Centre of Excellence (COE) over in Noida has incubated Lucknow-based think tank Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF), which is working towards the development of a first-of-its-kind AI-powered big data search engine to help in policing.

The search engine strives to smoothen the investigation and policing process by integrating data from all the key stakeholders to develop a search engine. It will help in predictive policing, crime mapping, crime pattern analysis, crime prediction, behavioural analysis, future strategy, a synergy of critical data, integrated database, real-time action, the dark web and social media investigation, determining defaulters and geospatial intelligence.

"Frauds and crime are one of the main social issues, Shashank Shekhar - CEO of FCRF is developing methods of predictive policing using AI, now we can understand crime better and solve them faster. We are committed to promote AI startups in UP, I am thankful to GOUP for their support for Center of Al at Noida," said Dr Nikhil Agarwal, CEO-IIT Kanpur (FIRST, AIIDE and C3i Hub), reported NDTV.

How Data Will Be Integrated?

The institute informed that a massive amount of crime data is available to the government in various forms. They will use data available in case files, FIR, charge sheets, seizure/conviction/arrest memos, criminals' data, crime (case/incident) data, the data from the police stations records rooms and citizen complaint information.

The institute added that apart from data available with the central and state agencies, enormous data available with Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), Internet service provider (ISP), telecom, transport, and other crucial bodies go unutilised. Further, the internet, dark web, social media, and other open-source platforms are full of data resources that are unexplored parts.

How Will Search Engine Help Police?

The search engine will be a platform where data of all vital agencies and institutions be linked. Like any other search engine, the investigators will be able to access detailed data with the click of a button which will help in the investigation.

