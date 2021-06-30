IIT-Hyderabad Researchers Develop World's Smallest Microscope

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Hyderabad developed the world's smallest microscope, Muscope.

The device can prove to be extremely beneficial in understanding the elements of the microscopic world, including the blood cells and disease-causing pathogens.

The Developers



Muscope has been developed by Dr Shishir Kumar and his research scholars, Ekta Prajati and Saurav Kumar, of the electrical engineering department.

It is an on-chip microscope and uses only a few off-the-shelf electronic chips, namely an image sensor and a micro-LED display, making it ideal for automated assembly and operation, reported India Today.

The researchers used a micro-LED display to remove the bulk associated with the light source and also to provide capabilities for computational imaging. The display consists of micron-sized LED emitters arranged on a rectangular array. The LEDs can be switched on and very bright. These features will help to have good quality imaging in a restricted place.

"The Muscope can be scaled down further from its already tiny form to harness the benefits of deep integration, enhanced mobility, lower cost, and robustness. Resource-constrained or specialized medical devices, extreme conditions of environmental monitoring, agriculture, and animal husbandry are some domains where Muscope can excel," the statement said.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR To Get Country's First Wildlife Corridor To Ensure Safe Movement Of Animals