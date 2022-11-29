'Propaganda, Vulgar Movie': IFFI Jury Head's Criticism On 'The Kashmir Files' Triggers Backlash From Diplomats & Filmmakers

The 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) wrapped up on November 28, with controversy brewing up following a jury member's closing ceremony speech. Israeli screenwriter and filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who was invited as a jury member, called out Vivek Agnihotri's movie 'The Kashmir Files' as "vulgar" and "propaganda." He stated that the movie was "inappropriate" for an artistic competitive section of the prestigious film festival.

The statement drew mixed reactions from the netizens and backlash from the Israeli ambassador to India, Naor Gilon. However, more importantly, it has opened up the debate on how criticism of creative works continues to be taken by a larger group of people in the country.

Left Disturbed Over The Portrayal

In the closing ceremony speech, Lapid extended his gratitude to the head of the festival and the programme director for inviting him to witness the cinematic richness with all its diversity and complexity. He had words of appreciation for the seven films in the debutante competition and 14 out of the 15 films in the international competition. All these cinematic experiences evoked vivid and artistic discussions among the jury. However, the 15th movie - The Kashmir Files, was not received well by Lapid.

The Kashmir Files was listed in the line-up for IFFI's Indian Panorama segment, among other major films, including Jai Bhim, Major, Ariyippu, and RRR. The movie is a true story based on narratives of the first-generation victims of the Kashmir insurgency and was declared a huge box-office hit in the country.

In his closing ceremony speech, Lapid said the jury was "disturbed and shocked" by the film. He stated that the movie felt like propaganda that was inappropriately placed for artistic competition at the film festival. Labelling the movie as "vulgar," Lapid said that he believes that a festival is a place that can accept a critical discussion, "which is essential for art and life."

The video clip of his criticism went viral quickly and became a trending topic of discussion in social media circles. Many viewed Lapid's remark as an embarrassment to the Indian government that openly endorsed The Kashmir Files when it was released. There was an equal share of criticism and praise for the thoughts Lapid had shared openly on the dais, according to a report by India Today.

Reactions

After Lapid stirred up the controversial statement, another IFFI jury member Sudipto Sen took to Twitter to clarify the jury's stand. He stated that a juror's duty is to "judge the technical, aesthetic quality and socio-cultural relevance of a film" and not indulge in the political side of it. Adding that the Jury board has nothing to do with personal takes on the movie, Sen clarified that Lapid's comments were solely his personal opinion.





Diplomat Naor Gilon, however, expressed sharp criticism against Lapid's statement and accused him of "abusing" the invitation to the jury board of IFFI. In a thread of tweets, Gilon said that "I'm no film expert, but I do know that it's insensitive and presumptuous to speak about historic events before deeply studying them, and which are an open wound in India because many of the involved are still around and paying the price." Talking about the growing friendship between both countries and the hospitality Indians have shown towards Israelis, he said that Lapid abused their welcome in the worst way.

An open letter to #NadavLapid following his criticism of #KashmirFiles. It's not in Hebrew because I wanted our Indian brothers and sisters to be able to understand. It is also relatively long so I'll give you the bottom line first. YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED. Here's why: pic.twitter.com/8YpSQGMXIR — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) November 29, 2022





He said he was humbled that Indians, with their great film culture, are welcoming Israeli content as well, and apologised to them on behalf of the comments made by Lapid. Gilon also lashed out at Lapid and said, "Feel free to use the liberty to sound your criticism of what you dislike in Israel but no need to reflect your frustration on other countries."

The cast of The Kashmir Files responded to the criticism and expressed disappointment over statements made at the festival. The lead actor, Anupam Kher, took to Twitter to share posters of the movie along with stills from the Oscar-winning Schindler's List and a few photos of the Holocaust. He captioned the images saying, "No matter how big the lie may seem, it always falls small in front of the truth." Calling it utterly shameful, he suggested that the movie's team would be preparing a proper reply to it shortly.

Another actor in the movie, Darshan Kumar, told media houses that while everybody is entitled to their opinions, the film "has depicted the actual plight of Kashmiri pandit community, who are still fighting for justice against the brutal acts of terrorism".



The video clip from the speech also received widespread reactions from netizens. Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Priyanka Chaturvedi retweeted the video with the caption, "A sensitive issue of justice for Kashmiri Pandits was sacrificed at the altar of propaganda."

An activist named Jyot Jeet condemned Lapid's statement as a shameless act and said that his comments insult the victims of the genocide.

A Jewish man, on Indian soil, says The Kashmir Files is vulgar and propaganda. Can you imagine a Kashmiri Hindu, on Israeli soil, calling Schindler's List the same? https://t.co/oRMjPHlNJm — Rajiv Pandit (@rajiv_pandit) November 28, 2022

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul also was among the many who took to Twitter to draw comparisons between The Kashmir Files and Schindler's List. He questioned the statement and asked, "Will this Israeli film director Nadav Lapid call Holocaust a propaganda? Will he call Schindler's List and The Pianist as propaganda films?"



Shameless statement on The Kashmir Files by someone who comes across as illiterate. Will this Israeli film director Nadav Lapid call Holocaust a propaganda?



Will he call Schindler's List and The Pianist as propaganda films? @netanyahu @NaorGilonpic.twitter.com/yuUF8pl5xs — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 28, 2022

On the other side, few other users stepped up in the filmmaker's defense. They stated that everyone is entitled to their opinion, and as a jury member assigned to judge the movie, he expressed his opinion about the movie unfiltered. Ashok Swain, a UNESCO chairperson, tweeted that an "Indian-regime sponsored movie to demonise Kashmir Muslims has been called by the International Film Festival of India's jury as "a propaganda, vulgar movie!"



Indian-regime sponsored movie to demonize Kashmir Muslims has been called by International Film Festival of India's jury as "a propaganda, vulgar movie"! pic.twitter.com/JnujWO0GiL — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) November 28, 2022

PM Modi, his govt, BJP, the RW ecosystem feverishly promoted 'The Kashmir Files'



A movie rejected by International Film Festival Of India. Jury Head Nadav Lapid called it 'propaganda, vulgar movie - inappropriate for the film festival'.



Hate gets called out, eventually pic.twitter.com/VJ5dFRKnaT — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) November 28, 2022

Journalist Sakshi Joshi called the incident as "embarrassing," and said "When you make a propaganda film and leave no stone unturned in misusing your power to reward a film that is 'VULGAR' in his words, this is how embarrassing it gets."

When u make a propaganda film and leave no stone unturned in misusing your power to reward a film that is 'VULGAR' in his words , this is how embarrassing it gets #KashmirFiles https://t.co/cGGUs8EFLh — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) November 28, 2022

Who Is Nadav Lapid?

Known for his works Synonymes (2019) and Policeman (2011), Lapid is an Israel-national filmmaker who has been highly vocal about the political scenario in his country. The 47-year-old was selected as a member of the Golden Leopard jury at the 2015 Locarno Film Festival, the International Critics' Week jury at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, and the 'Official Competition' jury at the 71st Berlin International Film Festival in 2021. He's, however, known for the love-hate relationship he shares with his homeland and was among the group of 250 Israeli filmmakers who signed an open letter to protest against the launch of the Shomron Film Fund.

