'If We Continue On Equal Oppression, We Would Get To Point Of Equal Liberation': Kunal Kamra After His Bengaluru Shows Cancelled

Art, cinema and comedy are perceived to be the strongest tools at the hand of governed to criticize the dispensation in power. Threats, Violence, show cancellation and detention of comedians is an all-time high, fading out the spirit of freedom of speech and expression. Adding to this, [opular Indian stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra recently took to social media to announce that all his shows in Bengaluru have been called off amid numerous threats.

Silencing Comedians Through Violence

Kunal Kamra on November 30 posted a derisive thread on Twitter citing the steps to get a comedy show cancelled. The tweet came shortly after his shows were cancelled, which were to be held in Bengaluru.

The tweet was nothing short of a jibe countering the array of harassment faced by Stand-up Comedians lately. Earlier this week, comedian Munawar Farooqui had bid adieu to the Stand up owing to the harassment he was facing from right-wing outfits leading to incessant shows cancellation and monetary losses. He was also detained in January on the accounts of allegedly making offensive remarks on the Hindu deity and later came out clean.

Cancelling comedy shows 101.

— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) December 1, 2021

The Reaction

The Netizens asked to cancel Kamra's shows if Farooqui wasn't allowed to perform any. To which Kamra twitted with a thread: "For Those who have been wondering 'A Kamra goes on to perform while a Farooqui has had to quit comedy' we will find solace in the fact that the ruling class is at least trying to oppress with equality. Maybe if we continue down the road of equal oppression, We would get to a point of equal liberation, in a post-climate change era. Subsequently putting down the steps to get a comic show cancelled."

