Caste discrimination
If We Continue On Equal Oppression, We Would Get To Point Of Equal Liberation: Kunal Kamra After His Bengaluru Shows Cancelled

Photo Credit: Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui on Instagram

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'If We Continue On Equal Oppression, We Would Get To Point Of Equal Liberation': Kunal Kamra After His Bengaluru Shows Cancelled

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

India,  2 Dec 2021 11:07 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

After Munawar Faruqui, comedian Kunal Kamra has also announced that his Bengaluru shows have been canceled amid threats.

Art, cinema and comedy are perceived to be the strongest tools at the hand of governed to criticize the dispensation in power. Threats, Violence, show cancellation and detention of comedians is an all-time high, fading out the spirit of freedom of speech and expression. Adding to this, [opular Indian stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra recently took to social media to announce that all his shows in Bengaluru have been called off amid numerous threats.

Silencing Comedians Through Violence

Kunal Kamra on November 30 posted a derisive thread on Twitter citing the steps to get a comedy show cancelled. The tweet came shortly after his shows were cancelled, which were to be held in Bengaluru.

The tweet was nothing short of a jibe countering the array of harassment faced by Stand-up Comedians lately. Earlier this week, comedian Munawar Farooqui had bid adieu to the Stand up owing to the harassment he was facing from right-wing outfits leading to incessant shows cancellation and monetary losses. He was also detained in January on the accounts of allegedly making offensive remarks on the Hindu deity and later came out clean.

The Reaction

The Netizens asked to cancel Kamra's shows if Farooqui wasn't allowed to perform any. To which Kamra twitted with a thread: "For Those who have been wondering 'A Kamra goes on to perform while a Farooqui has had to quit comedy' we will find solace in the fact that the ruling class is at least trying to oppress with equality. Maybe if we continue down the road of equal oppression, We would get to a point of equal liberation, in a post-climate change era. Subsequently putting down the steps to get a comic show cancelled."

Also Read: The Upward Spiral Of Power And Wealth Of Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani In Last Few Years

Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Kunal Kamra 
Munawar Farooqui 
Stand-Up Comedy 
Show Cancellation 

X
X