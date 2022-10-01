Public Apology By IAS Officer & Year-Long Supply Of Sanitary Pads To Bihar Student After Controversial 'Condom' Remark

At a workshop organised by the Bihar Government in collaboration with UNICEF on September 27, a senior IAS Officer, Harjot Kaur Bhamra, gave out several controversial comments that triggered a huge backlash against her.

Responding to a girl student's question of, "can the government provide sanitary pads at low prices of ₹20-30?" the officer said that the people's demands to the government are never-ending, and they would go on to demand condoms next for their family planning.

Taken aback by the response, the girl conveyed that the government was elected by the people, and it is the government's obligation to consider their needs and demands. However, the exchange kept getting controversial, and it led to a backlash against the officer for her take on women's health.

Several people, including netizens and politicians, took to Twitter to condemn the officer's response. A BJP functionary Amrita Rathod said, "meet an IAS officer of the Nitish-Tejashwi government who asks a student to go to Pakistan for having sought sanitary pads".

Following the viral video from the event, the National Commission for Women (NCW) sought a written explanation from Bhamra. The officer released a statement of regret claiming that her intentions were not wrong while replying to the student.

Furthermore, few menstrual hygiene companies came forward offering year-long supplies of menstrual care products to the girl who asked for reduced prices of sanitary pads.

Taking Responsibility For The Comments

Soon after the incident had come to the notice of the National Commission for Women (NCW), they took cognisance of the matter and said that such an "insensitive attitude" from the officer is condemnable and "shameful". Seeking a written explanation from Bhamra, who is also the head of Bihar Women and Child Development Corporation, the NCW assured that she would be held accountable for her statements and actions.

Following this, Bhamra issued a public apology two days later, saying, "I express regret if my words hurt any girl's sentiments. I didn't intend to humiliate anyone or hurt anyone's sentiments".

A report by LiveMint quoted her stating that she only intended to motivate the girls to become "self-dependent and confident enough to take their own decisions about life and career", due to which she asked the student to stop asking for freebies.

I express regret if my words hurt any girl's sentiments. I didn't intend to humiliate anyone or hurt anyone's sentiments: IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra on Patna incident where she asked a schoolgirl if "she wants condoms too" when the latter asked for affordable sanitary napkins

Riya Kumari, the girl student who posed the question, also commented on the issue and said, "My question wasn't wrong. They (sanitary napkins) aren't a big thing, I can buy them but many live in slums and can't afford them. So, I asked questions not just for myself but for all girls."

Many surveys and researches also point toward the same concern in terms of the menstrual health of women and girls. The drop-out rate and absenteeism among girls in India had seen an upward graph after they had begun menstruating. According to official data presented by the National Family and Health Survey, only about 58.8 per cent of menstruating women in Bihar have access to or use hygienic methods of protection during their cycle.

A Collective Appreciation For Breaking The Taboo

An Indian sanitary pad manufacturing company, PAN Healthcare, announced on September 30 that they would provide a year-long supply of sanitary pads to Riya.

A report by The Print quoted the CEO of the company saying, "We need many more girls to come forward and boldly demand open discussions about period bleeding." Along with this statement came the offer of a year's supply of their sanitary pads as an appreciation for her efforts to bring an end to the taboo around menstruation. They have also offered to bear the cost of her education fees until her graduation.

