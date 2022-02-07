All section
Caste discrimination
#BoycottHyundai Trends In India Over Pakistan Franchises Post Supporting Kashmir Solidarity Day

Credits: Freepik, Twitter (Major Poonia)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

#BoycottHyundai Trends In India Over Pakistan Franchise's Post Supporting Kashmir Solidarity Day

India,  7 Feb 2022 5:28 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Following the backlash, Hyundai Motor India Limited issued a statement on February 6, saying that the company stood firmly for its 'strong ethos of respecting nationalism'. The firm said it had a 'zero-tolerance policy' towards any insensitive comments or remarks disparaging any nation.

The automobile maker Hyundai has come under the radar for a recent social media post by the firm's dealer in Pakistan on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day observed by the country. Several Indians took to social media, calling for the firm's boycott and promoting homegrown brands. The hashtag 'BoycottHyundai' is trending on Indian social media platforms.

Kashmir Solidarity Day

Pakistan marks February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day to show the country's support for the separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir.

Using hashtag #KashmirSolidarityDay, the social media handle with the name @hyundaiPakistanOfficial, posted about remembering the 'sacrifices of the Kashmiri brothers' and the continuous struggle of the people of UT for freedom.

"Let's remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom," NDTV quoted the post, which has now been deleted.

Boycott Hyundai

The post was widely circulated on social media, with Indian Twitter questioning Hyundai Motor India's (HMIL) stand on the sensitive issue. Several netizens shared the screenshot of the post and called for boycotting Hyundai India products and trended #BoycottHyundai and related hashtags.





Welfare Of Indian Customers Priority

Following the backlash, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) issued a statement on Sunday, February 6, saying that the company stood firmly for its 'strong ethos of respecting nationalism'. The firm said it had a 'zero-tolerance policy' towards any insensitive comments or remarks disparaging any nation.

"The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country," the firm said.

The company reiterated its commitment to the Indian market, claiming that it has remained faithful to the customers for more than 25 years. The company assured continuing its efforts towards the betterment of India and its citizens.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HMIL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Company, present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees.

It is the second-largest carmaker in India after Maruti Suzuki and sells 12 models, including at present, in the domestic market. Reportedly, the automaker had announced plans to invest around ₹ 4,000 crores in driving approximately six electric vehicles in India by 2028.

Hyundai Nishat (Pakistan)

Hyundai Nishat Motor was established after a Korean company partnered with HMIL to market and distribute its product line in Pakistan.

Hyundai 
Pakistan 
Nishat 
Kashmir Solidarity Day 
Boycott 
Hyundai motor India limited 
#BoycottHyundai 

