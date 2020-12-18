Hypocrisy Much? Netizens Call Out Goa CM Pramod Sawant's Assurance Of Beef Supply Amid Shortage

Ahead of the festive season, Goa is facing a shortage of beef as various meat shops continue to be shut due to lack of supply received from Karnataka.



To address the issue, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday, December 17, said that the government was aware of the shortage and was working on making arrangements to restore the supply from Karnataka.

Many meat traders in the state have closed their shops amid the shortage of supply. They say the shortage will incur a huge loss, especially during the festive season (Christmas and New Year), when the demand is high.

Sawant said a meeting has already been held with animal husbandry department officials to discuss ways to overcome the crisis.

The traders had submitted a memorandum to the CM last week, seeking his intervention into the matter, Times of India reported.

This comes after the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Prevention of Cattle Bill, 2020 was passed by the assembly, and certification of meat and cattle was stopped.

"As a result (of the law), meat and cattle cannot be transported. The bill doesn't permit sale in market and transportation of cattle for slaughter," Qureshi Meat Traders Association general secretary Anwar Bepari said.

"Goa is totally dependent on Karnataka for the supply. We are neither receiving meat nor livestock," Bepari added.

The new Act for cow protection is tougher than the existing 1964 Act, and the ban has been extended beyond cows and calves, and now includes bull, bullocks, male and female buffalos below 13-year-old.



Netizens took to Twitter calling out the CM and Bharatiya Janata Party for hypocrisy over their stand on the issue.



This statement of Goa CM shows duplicity of BJP.Beef is essential in Goa for votes but not in U P,M P, Karnataka etc.Blatant misuse of religion in grabbing power. — Raghunathan tk (@raghunathtk) December 18, 2020

Can we have a televised debate on this issue between CM Yogi Adityanath and CM Pramod Sawant?



It would be kaafi fun. 🍿 https://t.co/Vemb4wjyry — Meghnad Kant Even 🔗 (@Memeghnad) December 18, 2020

BJP beef in Goa



BJP....no beef in Karnataka



BJP....will provide good beef in Kerala



After this...they say ...Cow is their god and mother 😊 — Selvin (@Muzzris) December 17, 2020



So comfortably they change stand. All these politicians and political parties should be thrown out. — Priya (@priyathomas) December 18, 2020

All BJP-ruled states are banning cow slaughter, but in Goa, Sawant is ensuring no shortage of beef in the state amid festivals. Cow slaughter is prohibited in BJP-ruled Goa, however, bulls and buffaloes are allowed in certified slaughterhouses. Punishment ranges from a prison term of 3-7 years and fines between ₹50,000 and ₹5 lakh. Fines could also go up to ₹10 lakh.



Goa stopped receiving meat from Maharashtra in 2015 after the slaughter and consumption of meat were banned.

On average, Goa consumes 15-20 tonne of beef daily, most of which is sourced from Karnataka. The stores have been shut for more than six days now, and this has heavily impacted the traders and workers in the shops, who are dependent on this trade.

Besides, local restaurants and culinary businesses have also been affected.

Also Read: Supreme Court Orders States To Conduct Fire Safety Audit Of Dedicated COVID Hospitals

