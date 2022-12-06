All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Goodbye To Differences! Hyderabad Sets Example With Funeral Facility For All Communities Within One Place

Image Credits: Twitter 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Goodbye To Differences! Hyderabad Sets Example With Funeral Facility For All Communities Within One Place

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Andhra Pradesh,  6 Dec 2022 6:45 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

With an intention to promote communal harmony, the Hyderabad Metropolitan authorities set up its first-of-its-kind funeral facility that welcomes Hindu, Muslim, and Christian communities to bid goodbye to their loved ones under the same roof.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will be launching the city's first-of-its-kind funeral facility that would accommodate every community. The facility has provisions set in place to observe the rites of the departed belonging to the three major faiths in the country. The model facility spread across an area of 6.5 acres, brought about the idea of one place for all, to promote communal harmony. It has been developed by the HMDA in Fathullaguda in the eastern part of the city, and would hopefully set an example for more such facilities to come about.

A Dumpyard Remodelled To A Symbol Of Harmony

The multi-faith funeral home built at a cost of ₹16.25 crore, was previously a land used as a dump yard by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for depositing construction and demolition waste. The site has been cleared and levelled to establish the "model crematorium," and dedicated areas have been allocated for each community. Out of the total 6.5 acres, about 2.5 acres have been allotted to the Hindus and two acres each to Muslim and Christian communities.

The facility is also equipped with a dedicated office room, cold storage, prayer hall, watchman room, toilet block, last journey vehicles, and parking space. Alongside this, the officials also informed that a 2.6 kilometre stretch of the road around the facility is being developed by the HRDCL. Steps have been taken to ensure every provision is in place for the relatives to bid goodbye to their near and dear ones, and even the overseas relatives would be enabled to watch the last rites of the departed at the facility.

Eco-friendly Examples

The funeral facility is creating waves even in terms of sustainability, with the urban forestry wing of HMDA building an eco-friendly crematorium with fully electrical furnaces to reduce environmental pollution. The furnaces would draw about 90 per cent of the power for their functioning from solar power plants of 140 kW capacity installed on the premises. They have further established a sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 50 kilolitres per day (KLD) to treat and reuse the sewage for maintaining the landscapes.

The Hindu crematorium named 'Mukti Ghat' has separate buildings constructed for the relatives to conduct the 10th-day rituals as per the Hindu customs. Meanwhile, Muslim and Christian graveyards come along with a unique feature that permits the burial of the bodies in three layers at any single spot. According to a report by the New Indian Express, each burial ground can accommodate a total of 550 bodies.

Also Read: As Bodies Pile Up At Crematoriums, Delhi Govt Allows Use of Wood For Cremating COVID-19 Victims

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority 
Funeral facility 
Mukti ghat 
Communal Harmony 
Funeral Rites 

Must Reads

Meet The Women Of Anchala Village Who Revived & Rejuvenated A Forest Over 30 Years
Iran Hasn't Abolishised Morality Police As Claimed By Global Media Outlets; Viral News Is Misleading
'Never Too Young To Make A Difference': Twitter Video Of Children Covering A Manhole Is Winning Hearts Online
AAP Leader Shared Old Video Of BJP Workers Distributing Alcohol As Visuals From Delhi MCD Elections
Similar Posts
Never Too Young To Make A Difference: Twitter Video Of Children Covering A Manhole Is Winning Hearts Online
Trending

'Never Too Young To Make A Difference': Twitter Video Of Children Covering A Manhole Is Winning...

The Logical Indian Crew
Decoding Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill: Know How It Highlights Privacy Principles & Individuals Rights
Trending

Decoding Draft 'Digital Personal Data Protection Bill': Know How It Highlights 'Privacy Principles &...

Ronit Kumar Singh
Property Tax Collection In Tamil Nadus Chennai Rises By Rs 293 Crore, Know How It Happened
Trending

Property Tax Collection In Tamil Nadu's Chennai Rises By Rs 293 Crore, Know How It Happened

Vakilsearch
Tribal Village Of Arunachal Pradesh Turns To E-Platforms To Revive Thousand-Year-Old Paper-Making Craft
Trending

Tribal Village Of Arunachal Pradesh Turns To E-Platforms To Revive Thousand-Year-Old Paper-Making...

The Logical Indian Crew
AIFF President Launches FIFAs Football For Schools In Nagaland, Aims To Create Star Footballers
Trending

AIFF President Launches FIFA's 'Football For Schools' In Nagaland, Aims To Create 'Star

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X