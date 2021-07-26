Trending

Hyderabad Police Stop 2 Ambulances To Give Passage To VIP Convoy, Criticised

In a press release, the police said that the traffic was cleared immediately when the healthcare staff alerted police. Out of the two ambulances, only one was carrying a patient, said police.

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana   |   26 July 2021 7:06 AM GMT
Writer : Sanal M Sudevan | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Sanal M Sudevan
Hyderabad Police Stop 2 Ambulances To Give Passage To VIP Convoy, Criticised

credit: NDTV

In an incident of serious apathy, as many as two ambulances were stopped at a traffic signal in order to give passage to VIP convoy in Hyderabad on Sunday, July 25. Visuals of the incident went viral on social media evoking angry reactions and criticism for the city's traffic police.

Long Queues Of Vehicles

According to the visuals, long queues of vehicles can be seen waiting at the Masab Tank area in Hyderabad, including two ambulances. The vehicle's sirens can be heard in the videos.

Moreover, two healthcare workers are seen approaching the on-duty traffic cop, requesting him to clear the way so that the ambulances can go. In turn, the policeman is asking the healthcare workers to wait for some more time.




In another video, a man is heard asking the policeman why the traffic is halted when ambulances are stuck. Replying to his query, the policeman said that he does not for whom the traffic is stopped but certainly it is not the minister's convoy. Then the man replies, despite not knowing for whose convoy the traffic is stopped, he has stopped the ambulances.

Going To Virinchi Hospital

According to the NDTV report, the ambulances were going to Virinchi hospital from Mahaveer hospital. Locals alleged that ambulances were stopped to give passage to Telangana's Home Minister Mahmood Ali. When asked, the on-duty traffic policeman denied any knowledge of the matter.

According to a press release, the Hyderabad police said that the traffic was cleared as soon as the health staff alerted the police. They further said that out of the two ambulances, only one ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital.

Also Read: Assam Govt To Launch Water Diversion Project For Brahmaputra To Prevent Floods

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian