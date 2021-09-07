All section
Shocking! Teachers Thrash 40 Students With Sticks In Haryana, 10 Seriously Injured

The Logical Indian Crew

Tashafi Nazir

Haryana,  7 Sep 2021 11:08 AM GMT

Photos showing the wounds on the bodies of the students have surfaced on social media. As per reports, one of the teachers also used casteist slurs against two students belonging to Scheduled Caste.

In a shocking incident, around 40 students of a government school in the Tohana area of Haryana's Fatehabad district were allegedly beaten with sticks by some teachers. Among them, 10 students were referred to the hospital after being critically injured.

Reportedly, the students were thrashed after a Class 11 student allegedly whistled inside the class. After the teachers tried to enquire about the student who whistled, the whole class kept mum. Seeing no reaction, the teachers beat up all the 40 students with sticks, India Today reported.

Police Files Complaint

The police has lodged a complaint about the incident, that took place at 11 AM on Monday, 6th September. As per the joint complaint filed by the parents of some students, three teachers— Charanjit Singh, Mange Ram, and Rajni had beaten the students. The complaint also mentioned that Charanjit Singh used casteist slurs against two students belonging to Scheduled Caste. Photos showing the wounds on the bodies of the students have surfaced on social media.

The complaint further alleged that he threatened the students by throwing them out of school if they confided in their parents about the incident. Also, Singh allegedly threatened to ruin their career by falsely accusing them in a molestation case against a female teacher.

The parents requested the police to take stringent action against the teachers.

Also Read: COVID Impact: Only 8% Rural Children Attend Online Classes, 37% Not Studying At All, Says Study


