All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Humanity Wins! Muslim Man Comes To Hindu Ex-Colleagues Rescue By Offering His Kidney

Image Credits: Unsplash, Unsplash 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Humanity Wins! Muslim Man Comes To Hindu Ex-Colleague's Rescue By Offering His Kidney

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

36,  17 March 2022 12:34 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Haslu Mohammad and Achintya Biswas have been friends for six years and hail from West Bengal's North Dinajpur. Both of them used to work for a small finance company as colleagues.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a heartwarming example of brotherhood, a Muslim man named Haslu Mohammad came to the rescue of his Hindu ex-colleague by offering his kidney. Named Achintya Biswa, he and Mohammad have been friends for over six years, and they worked together in a small finance company situated in West Bengal's North Dinajpur.

When Haslu Mohammad learnt about Biswas' health condition, he immediately volunteered to donate his kidney for the cause. "When I heard Achintya needed an immediate transplant, I decided to donate one of my kidneys. I will not die by doing that, but Achintya will get a new life," he told The New Indian Express. Further, he added that human life is more precious than religion.

'Different Religion, Same Blood Group'

Currently, Achintya Biswas is admitted to a private hospital where he is scheduled for dialysis. Haslu Mohammad came forward to make the kidney donation, and, for that, he applied to the state health department to seek approval. Then, it was transferred to the local police, who investigated if his motives were dubious. Donating an organ in return for money is an illegal activity that can result in imprisonment.

The investigation further proved that Mohammad's deeds were, indeed, noble. A local police officer told the news publication that a report is on its way to the state health department, giving him the green light to go ahead with the donation. One and all acknowledged his act of kindness, including Biswas himself. He said, "Haslu decided to make a big sacrifice only to save my life. My family and I will always be grateful to him. Had he not come forward, my family would have been ruined after my death," said Achintya Biswas.

Haslu's wife, Manoara, was beaming with pride because of her husband's actions. Speaking to the publication, she stated that he did what a human being is supposed to do for a friend, irrespective of which community we belong to.

Also Read: 'Centennial Moment'! RIMC To Induct Girl Cadets For The First Time In 100 Years

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Kidney Transplant 
Hindu Muslim unity 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X