Preserving Environment! Himachal Pradesh Sets Target To Become India’s First ‘Green Energy State’

In order to preserve the environment, the state of Himachal Pradesh has set a target of 2025 to become India's first green energy state. The target will be achieved by harnessing hydrogen, hydro, green products, and solar energy.

State chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has conducted a meeting with senior officers of the state energy department, HPSEBL, HPPCL and HIMURJA. He directed the officials to initiate action and make necessary policy changes.

Achieving Target Through Policy Changes

In the state's best interest, the CM directed refurbishing the present system and focused on harnessing green energy. According to reports, the state government will also ease the norms of existing power policy, and solar projects up to 5 MW will be open for allotments.

The Himachal Pradesh government has set a target to invest hugely in solar plants and to install 500 MW solar projects during the 2023-24 financial year, of which HPPCL will achieve a 200 MW target, and the rest will be finalised soon. The 150 MW solar projects will be installed by HIMURJA, but by private participation in which Himachalis will get the priority allotments of up to 1 MW solar project.

'Expedite Unfinished Power Projects'

The CM has also directed the senior officials from HPPCL to finish the incomplete power projects in the state, including Kashang II, III, Karchham and Shongtong. The deadline to expedite the unfinished project has been set as 2025, the officials in the state government confirmed.

The HPPCL has also received an instruction to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) within ten days and submit the same by month-end so that work related to solar projects can be started without delay, Business Standard reported.

The CM also presided over a meeting of the Sultej Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) and mentioned that SJNVL had set the benchmark high in the power generation sector. It will now receive all the assistance from the state government to develop infrastructure for its upcoming power generation projects.

