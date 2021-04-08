Trending

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   8 April 2021 10:06 AM GMT
Writer : Sanya Kakkar | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
With 1,26,789 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, India Sets Record 24 Hours High

In a new single-day high, India recorded about 1,26,789 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours as the country battles second wave of infections.

Maharashtra continued to report the highest number of cases with 59,907 cases while Chhattisgarh went past the 10,000 figure. Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh were the next worst-affected states with more than 6,000 cases.

The National Capital Territory reported about 5,506 cases on Wednesday. This was the sharpest daily spike in cases this year pushing the positivity rate to 6.1% on Wednesday from 4.93% a day prior. The total infection tally stood at 6,90,568 with 20 more deaths taking the total death toll to 11,133. The active cases in Delhi stand at 19,455. As a precaution, the Delhi High Court mandated the wearing of masks even while driving alone.

India's now total caseload stands at 1,29,28,574 of which 8,43,473 are active cases. The country sadly recorded 685 related deaths in the last 24 hours pushing the total death count to 1,66,862.

The government has decided to allow vaccination in public, private workplaces from April 11, 2021. The Ministry of Health confirmed that over nine crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered till now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his second dose of Covaxin at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Thursday. The Prime Minister tweeted, "Vaccination is amongst the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon."

The next phase of vaccination drive will be very critical with rumours of shortage in supply and strong demand to open the vaccination for all age groups.

Elsewhere, New Zealand temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, amid the surge in cases. This suspension will be from April 11 till April 28.

Also Read: New Zealand Temporarily Bars Entry Of 'Indian Travellers' Amid COVID-19 Surge

