Heavy Rains Continue To Wreak Havoc In Karnataka, Claims 32 Lives; CM Announces Relief Of Rs 500 Cr

Karnataka is affected by heavy rains as Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert on Thursday, July 14, along the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi, which have suffered heavy losses.

Due to heavy rains, the memorials at Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, have been inundated. The water level of the Tungabhadra dam in the Koppal district is increasing steadily.

CM Releases Rs 500 Crore As Rehabilitative Measure

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Wednesday, July 13, released Rs 500 crore as a rehabilitative measure to restore basic amenities and infrastructure damaged during the recent downpour that claimed 32 lives. The CM said that the disbursement of funds would depend on a comprehensive report of rain-related losses in the state.

According to NDTV, 34 people suffered injuries, and relief camps sheltered many of them. Bommai said damage to houses had been categorised as A, B and C based on the extent of the damage.

How Compensation Will Be Disbursed?

Rs 5 lakh is being provided as compensation for destroyed homes, Rs 3 lakh for partially damaged houses and Rs 50,000 for places with minor damage.

Four teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) are taking up the relief measures, while 14 relief camps have been set up in the three districts. The CM said that they would give those affected not coming to relief camp dry ration kits.

Bengaluru also suffered heavy property loss during hefty rains. Rain water entered many houses in low-lying areas due to sea erosion, thus severely affecting them. The government is using the sea breaker technology earlier used by the state of Kerala to curb the floods. Rains and an increase in water level in rivers and dams cause worry in a few northern districts of Belagavi, Vijayanagara and Yadgir.

The Center is paying a solatium of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those killed in natural calamities like floods.

Situation In Gujarat And Maharashtra

A similar situation is witnessed in Gujarat, where heavy showers have claimed 14 lives in Saurashtra - Kutch region. Till now, 83 people have lost their lives in the state with the highest number of deaths. So far, 31,035 citizens have been relocated to safer places in Gujarat.

According to Times Now, in Mumbai, the weather bureau issued an orange and red alert till Thursday, July 14, as Mumbai is to witness a high tide of 4.82 metres. At least six people have died in rain-related incidents over the past 24 hours, while 95 people were evacuated.

A high wave hit Marine Drive in Mumbai on Tuesday, July 12, amidst heavy rainfall. IMD predicted moderate to intense spells of rain to occur at isolated places in several districts.

