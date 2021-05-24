'Have My Mother's Memories In It': Girl Appeals To Find Deceased Mother's Phone Stolen In Karnataka Hospital

After losing her mother to COVID-19, Hritiksha, a young girl from Kodagu, Karnataka, awaits her mother's missing mobile from the hospital where she spent her final hours, to recollect memories.

It was the only mobile phone of her family. "We are not a well-to-do family. My wife saved up money to buy a smartphone so that Hrishika can attend online school. It was the only phone in our family and had all the pictures," said Naveen Kumar, the girl's father, reported The New Indian Express.

In a letter submitted to the district administration, she writes, "I have been orphaned without a mother. My father, who is a daily wager, has also tested positive for COVID-19 at the Madikeri hospital. I was also unable to retrieve her memories as her mobile phone has gone missing. I request the concerned to return my mother's phone as it holds a lot of memories."

The letter reached the district administration authorities and DC Charulata Somal has ordered a probe into the matter.

Along with her mother and father, the girl of Gummanakolli village near Kushalnagar, had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Her appeal went viral, forcing the district administration to intervene and ask the police and the health department to trace the phone.

There are several incidents so far where COVID-19 victims' mobile phones have gone missing from the Madikeri Hospital.

In-charge district surgeon Dr Manjunath said, "We are taking precautions to avoid such incidents. It is learnt that the phones belonging to the patients are being stolen when they are shifted to ICU. Police are investigating. We are now assigning floor responsibilities and have also ordered that the ICU patients' belongings be kept inside the lockers at the triage area of the hospital."

Also Read: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Removes Surajpur Collector For Slapping Youth Over Lockdown Violations