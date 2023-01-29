Haryana Notifies Anti-Conversion Rules; All You Need To Know About New Changes

Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Rules, 2022, was notified on December 15 after receiving assent from the state Cabinet.

The Legislative Assembly had previously passed the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill back in March 2022.

Five states, all governed by Bharatiya Janata Party governments, have approved new anti-conversion legislation or amended old ones since 2017. The new rules impose harsher sanctions and additional criteria for regulating conversions, such as conversion by marriage, in which a person who accepts another faith in order to enter into a marriage is considered to have been forcefully converted.

Scenario in Haryana

Eight months after the state Assembly enacted a Bill to ostensibly curb love jihad, the Haryana administration has announced procedures to execute the ban prohibiting religious conversions.

Love jihad, a conspiracy theory promoted by Hindutva activists, argues that certain Muslim males marry Hindu women with the sole aim of converting them to Islam.

The new rules are intended to help carry out the provisions of the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act as it cannot be done in the absence of procedural provisions.

The Act was enacted earlier this year by the state legislature with the goal of preventing unlawful conversion from one religion to another through misrepresentation, use of force, threat, undue influence, coercion, allurement, or fraudulent means, or by concealing religion with the intent to marry.

What Do New Anti-Conversion Rules State?

District magistrates in Haryana are now required to publish a public notice seeking objections to an anticipated conversion under these new guidelines. The notification will be posted in the district magistrate's office once a woman or man declares that she or he is converting to another faith knowingly and not as a result of deception, coercion, fraud, allurement, or marriage.

On receipt of written objections to such attempted conversion...the district magistrate is also required to verify and have the matter examined by such official or agency as he may think suitable.

State citizens will also have to clarify their reasons for conversion and how long they have been practicing the faith they have decided to renounce while making the statement. They must also specify whether they are a member of a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe, as well as their employment and monthly income history.

If the individual wishing to convert is a minor, both parents or the surviving parent must make a declaration with the district magistrate. Moreover, a priest or anybody else planning to organize the religious conversion must also notify the district magistrate in advance, by specifying the names and addresses of people expected to attend the event.

District Magistrate's Duties

According to the Rules, upon receipt of written objections to an intended conversion, the district magistrate will be required to verify and have the matter investigated by an officer.

The district magistrate will refer the case to the police for registration of a case and investigation if, after verification or inquiry, he determines that force or inducement has been used, has been used in the past, is being used, or is likely to be used in any conversion, or if a conversion has occurred without notice in violation of the provisions of this Act.

He will also be required to forward all the material adduced during the course of the inquiry to the police for registration and investigation.

The Takeaway

